GCW Explains Decision To Oppose AEW Fight Forever Trademark

As previously reported, GCW has filed an opposition to AEW’s trademark for their upcoming game Fight Forever. However, it was noted that both sides were negotiating a settlement.

GCW sent a statement to Fightful Select to explain their side of the situation. They noted that they are not looking to delay the game and do not plan to sue AEW.

As co-producers of the charity event in January 2021, I know both sides were negotiating in good faith to make sure everyone could continue to use the mark without impediment. Didn’t get sorted in time and the lawyers filed extension.“