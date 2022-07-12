wrestling / News
GCW Returning to Japan in September and October
July 11, 2022 | Posted by
GCW is set to make its return to Japan this coming fall. The promotion announced on Monday that they will be returning to the country for a three-event tour running from September 27th through October 4th, as you can see below.
The company made their debut in the country in Fall of 2019 with Worst Behavior and The New Face of War, and then returned in February of 2020. No matches or talent have yet been announced for this fall’s events.
*BREAKING*
GCW returns to JAPAN for 3 big shows this fall!
Info and talent TBA soon…#AmericanDeathmatch#LongLiveGCW#TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/iSBIfZ16yt
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 12, 2022
