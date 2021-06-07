GCW Zombie Walk Results 6.6.21: Matt Cardona Attacks Nick Gage, More

GCW held its latest show Zombie Walk on Sunday, with Nick Gage running afoul of Matt Cardona and more. You can see results below per Fightful The event aired from Atlantic City on FITE TV.

* Tony Deppen def. Jack Cartwheel

* AJ Gray def. Calvin Tankman

* Ninja Mack def. Lucky 13

* The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) & Levi Everett def. BUSSY (Allie Kat & Effy) & Everett Connors

* Grim Reefer def. Action Andretti, Devon Monroe, Dyln McKay, Kevin Giza, and Marcus Mathers

In case you needed a reminder that Grim Reefer is the best#ZombieWalk pic.twitter.com/EWsITisSbe — MP (@ExistedMP) June 6, 2021

* Chris Dickinson def. Starboy Charlie

* Jordan Oliver def. Dante Leon

* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage vs. Jimmy Lloyd ended in a no contest.

* Matt Cardona attacked Nick Gage.