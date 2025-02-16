wrestling / News
Giulia Retains NXT Women’s Title at Vengeance Day, Jordynne Grace Returns After
Giulia retained the NXT Women’s title at Vengeance Day but two new possible challengers stepped forward after. Giulia won the match by pinning Roxanne Perez following an Arrivaderci Knee and a Northern Lights Bomb. Bayley and Cora Jade were also in the match. After the match was over, new NXT Women’s North American champion came out to pose with Giulia. However, that’s when the music of Jordynne Grace hit and she arrived to stare down the other two.
Giulia has been NXT Women’s Champion for 28 days after winning it at New Year’s Evil on January 7.
