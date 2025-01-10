Giulia Wants To Go To WWE Main Roster As Soon As Possible

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Giulia said that she is hoping to move to the main roster in WWE as soon as possible and spoke about her other goals. She became the NXT Women’s Champion this past Tuesday at New Year’s Evil.

She said: “I got the singles championship belt, and singles matches are important to express my fighting style. The NXT Women’s Championship is NXT’s flagship title. With that in mind, I want to adjust the wrestling style I’ve been doing in Japan and express my fighting style and wrestling style. The championship belt is a ticket to fight various wrestlers, and I want to have amazing matches with many wrestlers that go beyond the limits of wrestling. Another big goal is to get on the main roster (Raw, SmackDown) as soon as possible.“