Glacier Says Goldberg Was Not Responsible For His Knee Injury

Glacier counts Bill Goldberg as a friend of his, and says the WWE Hall of Famer is not responsible for his 1998 knee injury. The former WCW star was a guest on AdFreeShows’ The False Finish and talked about his friendship with Goldberg as well as the knee injury that took place during a match between the two and required surgery. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his friendship with Goldberg: “With Bill [Goldberg], Bill’s still a great friend of mine to this day. Bill and I always had great matches. I can tell you right now, I love Bill like family, and yes that intensity was very real … I trained a lot with Bill when he was down in the Power Plant. Every match we had he [gave me a lot of offense] … he respected what I brought to the ring. He could do a lot off my kicks and stuff like that.”

On his knee injury from a match with Goldberg: “That was 0% Bill Goldberg’s fault,” Glacier said. “That was 100% Glacier’s fault. It was my spinning leg sweep that I do. I was too far away from him. That’s on me. Usually I try to get calf-to-calf … I hyper-extended my knee… He never injured Glacier.”