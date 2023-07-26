Glacier Claims WCW Faced Legal Action From Midway Games Over His Look

In an interview with The False Finish (via Wrestling Inc), Glacier spoke about the similarities of his character to Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat, and why WCW was threatened with a lawsuit.

He said: “Obviously it was, ‘Let’s capitalize off the popularity of Mortal Kombat.’ It was just like this was a big thing and the way I’ve always heard it is TBS thought it would be great. I started off … my first outfit was [black and blue] like Sub-Zero, so much so that my career was almost very short-lived.

He noted that Midway Games threatened to sue him and WCW for the look, which is why changes were made. He added: “Let’s go more with an all-blue look, with some silver. There was so much pressure on me.“