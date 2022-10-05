Global Titans Fight Series Teases Signing of Former Champion In ROH and WWE

Global Titans Fight Series is set to announce a former champion in ROH and WWE as their latest signing. The boxing and entertainment company posted to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the mystery talent is a former champion in both ROH and WWE as well as a former AEW star. The name will be announced at 2 PM UK time on Thursday.

Speculation on the name is heavily revolving around Bobby Fish, who was a ROH World Television Champion, three-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and held the NXT Tag Team Championships twice during his time in WWE. One person on Twitter even noted that the image looks very much like a blacked out version of the most popular Google Images result for Fish, as you can see below:

Guess Who? 👤 WWE ✅

AEW ✅

ROH ✅

BOXING… ⏳ 🥊 #MayweatherDeji

📅 Sunday November 13

🏟 Coca-Cola Arena

🇦🇪 Dubai, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/TsqknQjgub — Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) October 5, 2022