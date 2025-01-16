GoFundMe Set Up To Help Indy Talent TK Cooper Apply For New UK Work Visa

Independent star TK Cooper is working to get a new work visa in the UK, and a GoFundMe has been set up to facilitate such. Cooper’s partner Emily Royle launched the GoFundMe on Thursday seeking to raise funs for the British wrestling star as he attempts to renew his visa.

Royle wrote:

Hi everyone, I’m reaching out on behalf of my best friend Taz. Many of you know Taz as TK Cooper, a talented wrestler and one half of Sunshine Machine but I know him as my lovely boyfriend.

Taz has been my partner for five wonderful years, and we’ve built a life together here in the UK. However, as a New Zealand citizen, his current visa is expiring, and to continue living and wrestling here, he needs to apply for a new visa. This new visa would allow him to stay in the UK as my partner and continue wrestling in this country. Obviously this process is stupidly expensive. The visa application costs between £1,846 and £2,346, and Taz will need to fly back to New Zealand to apply.

This is where we’re asking for your help. The wrestling community has always been a source of incredible support and kindness, and we hope you’ll consider helping him if you can. Any thing you can give, no matter how small, will go directly towards the visa and travel costs, allowing Taz to continue being part of the UK wrestling scene that he loves so much.

Taz has poured his heart into wrestling, and I know how much it means to him (and to me!) to stay here. If you can donate, share this campaign, or even send some kind words, it would mean the world to us.