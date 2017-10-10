Goldberg Appearing on ABC’s The Goldbergs This Week

– Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will appear on ABC’s The Goldbergs this week. The episode is titled “Goldberg on The Goldbergs” and is described as follows: “When coach Mellor tells Beverly about his strained relationship with his brother, she intervenes, prompting a face-off; Geoff and Erica struggle with their long-distance relationship.”

Goldberg is set to play Mellor’s brother in the episode. The show’s creator Adam F. Goldberg is a major pro wrestling fan and has featured pro wrestling on the series before. The wrestling-themed episode from 2014 included references to a steel cage match, Hulk Hogan, The Iron Sheik, Jimmy Snuka and George Steele, and was dedicated to memory of The Ultimate Warrior.