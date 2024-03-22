Goldberg on Ending Bret Hart’s Career: ‘I Can Only Say I’m Sorry So Many Times’

In an interview with Tim Green for Nothing Left Unsaid (via Fightful), Goldberg spoke about the errant superkick that basically ended the career of Bret Hart, which Bret has not forgiven him for. Goldberg has apologized in the past, but Hart has called him out for the incident since then.

Goldberg said: “For you, Mr. Tim Green, I will talk about it. For any other piece of the media or any other podcast, I won’t talk about it anymore. Bret Hart. I was a baby in the wrestling business, I was in WCW. I had a rocket in my butt as far as trajectory is concerned, character-wise. Bret Hart had just left WWE. We all know about Bret Hart being one of the best wrestlers in the history of the world. I was looking for as many mentors as humanly possible, and this guy was one of the best ever. I was enthralled with him. I didn’t idolize him by any stretch; I don’t idolize anyone, but I put him up on that pedestal to be someone to very much learn from. They put us together and I did learn a lot from the guy. I wouldn’t trade that for the world. We had a match, and unfortunately during the match, something went wrong, and I kicked him in the head. It was very stiff, and it was an accident. I never maliciously would try to hurt anyone. Let me rephrase that, I would never hurt anyone in a situation like that where they give me their trust. Wrestling is like a dance. You can’t perform properly if both people aren’t doing their thing. I didn’t do the thing right. He caught it in the head. It ended his career, and I never lived it down. You [Tim] know me. You’ve known me in situations to where I had to fight Fralic [NFL guard Bill Fralic] just about every day to survive. I’m not a malicious person and I would never take advantage of anybody, especially in a physical sense like that. It was a complete accident, but to this day, he thinks that I did it on purpose. I felt horrible for what I did. It just happened. That’s the Bret Hart story. I’ve heard it for 15 years. I’ve heard about him bitching and moaning about me kicking him in the head. I can only say I’m sorry so many times and I can only be remorseful for so long. That’s where we are. I still want to kill him. [laughs]“