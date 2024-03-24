Goldberg Says He Used WWE Offer In Initial Talks With WCW

Goldberg made his name in WCW with a legendary win streak, and he recently noted that he had a WWE offer before then. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Tim Green on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast and recalled how he used the offer to make him more attractive to WCW, where he eventually signed.

“I specifically remember the phone call where I picked up the phone, I had an offer on the table from the WWE,” Goldberg recalled (per Fightful). “It expired within 24 hours and I called Eric Bischoff and I said, ‘I don’t want to be cocky, I don’t want to be an asshole, but if I’m going to do this, I’m going to make a difference and I’m going to be somebody and I’m not going to be one of those $500 throw around the ring dudes that you forget about.’ That was my statement.”

He continued, “The door opened. All I needed was a door open and I did my work.”

Goldberg did eventually go to WWE after WCW folded, having multiple stints there and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.