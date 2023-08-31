Grado Reveals the One Thing He Would Have Done Differently At AEW All In

Grado has one major thing he would have done differently in his appearance at AEW All In. THe Scottish wrestler joined up with Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo to fight with Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Grado spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling about the appearance and some highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the one thing he would have done differently: “I would’ve invested in a brand new leotard. When I was wrestling every single week, I would spend so much money on getting new gear made. I was always getting new gear made. I’ve not had any gear made since 2019 — the tail end of 2019 — that purple and black gear which I detest; I hate it.”

On being there alone: “I had not one pal there. I hadn’t any family members, I didn’t have anybody, there was nobody there. If I knew I was going to be going down there, I’d have brought the whole family with me. Aye, I would’ve went nuts, but the way it worked out, it is probably for the best. That was just amazing.”