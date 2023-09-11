wrestling / News

Grado Set For Impact Wrestling’s UK Tour

September 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Grado Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Grado is making his return to Impact Wrestling for their UK tour next month. Impact announced on Monday that the Scottish star, who appeared at AEW All In, will be part of their tour from October 26th through the 29th.

You can get tickets at the links in the below tweet:

article topics :

Grado, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

