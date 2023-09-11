wrestling / News
Grado Set For Impact Wrestling’s UK Tour
September 11, 2023 | Posted by
Grado is making his return to Impact Wrestling for their UK tour next month. Impact announced on Monday that the Scottish star, who appeared at AEW All In, will be part of their tour from October 26th through the 29th.
You can get tickets at the links in the below tweet:
.@gradowrestling returns to IMPACT on the UK Invasion Tour THIS OCTOBER!
Glasgow tix: https://t.co/xVVlFIRqbw
Newcastle tix: https://t.co/EGzPFRgrEA
Coventry night 1: https://t.co/oZSp8jj320
Coventry night 2: https://t.co/dLsfVIof9Z pic.twitter.com/83xyrYvw9b
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan Needs To Take A Different Approach To AEW Creative
- Matt Riddle Makes Sexual Assault Claim Against JFK Airport Officer, Investigation Launched
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Mika Rotunda Publicly Thanks The Rock for Kindness to Family Following Bray Wyatt’s Passing