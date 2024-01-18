Grayson Waller and LA Knight’s appearance on an Australian news show went viral after Waller “threatened to punch” a staff member. Waller and Knight were on Channel 7’s Sunrise for an interview when the show hosts asked Knight and Waller to demonstrate a wrestling move. Knight passed the request over to Waller and the hosts volunteered a crew member who seemed game for it.

The crew member began moving like he was ready for a fight and Grayson Waller said, “I don’t think you understand. If I come over here right now, we’re gonna have the police here because I’m not gonna give you some fake punch. Like, I’m gonna punch you straight in the jaw.”

He then stood up and said that the crew member was showing him disrespect and jawed with the crew member. One of the co-hosts got up to playfully get between them and shove the crew member away as John Cena’s entrance theme played. The segment ended soon after.