The Great Muta Set To Appear For The Big Event in New York

The Big Event has announced that Japanese wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta will appear for them in New York.

1ST TIME BIG EVENT ATTENDEE

PHOTO’S IN GIMMICK

HEADLINE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT!!! “THE GREAT MUTA”

Keiji Muto is a Japanese professional wrestling executive, actor and retired professional wrestler. He is known for his work under his real name and as his alter ego The Great Muta in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), as well as World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and during the 1980s and 1990s, and from his runs in other Japanese, American, Puerto Rican, and Mexican promotions. He was the president of All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) from 2002 to 2013 and representative director of Wrestle-1 (W-1) from 2013 until its closure in 2020.

Considered one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers of all time, Muta will be with us November 15th in Long Island, NY.