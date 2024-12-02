Great-O-Khan Says It’s ‘Obvious’ He & HENARE Will Beat Young Bucks At Wrestle Dynasty

The Great-O-Khan isn’t worried about facing the Young Bucks at Wrestle Dynasty because he says it’s clear who’s going to win. Great-O-Khan and HENARE will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships against the AEW EVPs at the crossover event, and he spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview where the upcoming match was brought up.

“Yo, who the hell do you think you are, showing up out of nowhere and saying whatever you want?,” Great-O-Khan said (per Fightful). “New Japan is having a series and AEW is intervening. You should think about the timing. After we win the championship, it would make sense to go to them directly and ask them to let us challenge them. I have no problem with facing them. It’s obvious we’re going to win anyway, and since we were in need of a challenger for the Dome, it’s convenient for us to execute the vice president of AEW.”

He continued, “If they come all the way to Japan and lose, I hope they invite us to join AEW. We will prove that we are the best tag team in the world right away. We can even consider a double affiliation with New Japan, since our contracts are up for renewal in January. However, unless it’s at least three years and two billion [yen], that’s a bit, you know, the world won’t forgive us.”

Wrestle Dynasty takes place on January 5th and will feature talent from NJPW, AEW, STARDOM, ROH and CMLL.