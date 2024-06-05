In a post on X, Great-O-Khan gave his thoughts on the departures of several NJPW wrestlers in the past year, something he believes will continue. The company has lost several stars, including Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, in the last year. The Great O-Khan wrote:

“I expressed my personal opinion on strengthening the relationship with AEW

To be honest, I think the problem with this relationship is that New Japan doesn’t have the financial resources.

I don’t know if the Aussie Open went to AEW because New Japan Pro-Wrestling didn’t or couldn’t sign them, but if they had the financial means, they probably would have done so.

Because before he went to AEW, he was talented enough to become the IWGP Tag Champion.

So it would be weird not to sign the contract.

There may have been various reasons why other wrestlers moved to AEW, but there’s no doubt that the high contract fees were the main reason.

And this transfer trend is sure to grow.

First of all, how many wrestlers have moved from New Japan to other organizations in Japan under the Bushiroad system?

Other organizations New Japan has countless names.

In the past, all organizations could make a living just from professional wrestling, and there wasn’t much difference in sales, so there was a lot of movement between them.

The reason there haven’t been any recently is clearly because New Japan Pro-Wrestling is a big hit in Japan.

I think the main reason he didn’t leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling and go overseas was because there was a risk that if he went to an unstable organization where he could be released and then got fired, he would leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which is like Japan’s lifetime employment system: “the fear that wrestlers who leave will never be able to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

However, being connected to AEW means it’s easy to go and come back.

This is represented by the “Last Match” event, which is a spectacular send-off for the team.

As a player, it is only natural and the right choice to move on to a better position with money.

However, those who are prepared to give it their all, the management, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans will be the ones who lose out.

I can say with certainty that if they have created this trend (AEW offers better contracts and they send them off with smiles even if they move), then of course the movement will accelerate.

So what do we do?

First of all, financial resources. There are various ways to do this. One option would be to increase the ticket price. Another option would be to make it cheaper so that people can easily come.

You get to promote your own ideas, and regional revitalization is good value for money.

If the venue has already been reserved, then filling it to capacity will increase sales without incurring costs.

In addition, AEW wrestlers will not be attending local events, and since overseas organizations will have no involvement, their only rivals will be domestic organizations.

So how do we get overcrowded?

There are several ways to deal with this, but I think we need a match that can only be seen at this venue, a title match.

Not only can KOPW propose different rules every day, but the rules are decided by voting, which I think is a unique feature that can only be experienced at this venue.

This has gotten long, but I think the exodus of wrestlers will continue in the future. In order to stop this, we need to increase our financial strength. One of the various measures we can take is to increase the number of spectators at local events.

Although I am just one wrestler and have had several members of my team move to AEW, I am now looking forward to doing what I can.

It’s embarrassing to call yourself the ruler of the world’s third-ranked organization.

Like Hiroshi Tanahashi, he has made a name for himself as the future true ruler of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, having made it the number one organization in the world.

For now, I’ll do my best at KOPW on June 9th.