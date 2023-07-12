Great-O-Khan Says He Turned Down AEW Offer To Focus On NJPW Invasion

Great-O-Khan says that he had an offer from Tony Khan to join AEW, but he turned it down in order to focus on his NJPW invasion. O-Khan spoke with Tokyo Sports for an interview and during it, he was asked about how Aussie Open left NJPW, noting that he told the team to sign with AEW in order to expand United Empire.

“It was on my orders that Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) went to AEW to expand the empire’s territory…as planned,” O-Khan said. “I also got a big offer from (AEW president) Tony Kahn, and MJF asked me to fight for him, but I turned it down and prioritized the invasion of New Japan.”

O-Khan and MJF are fans of each other; the AEW World Champion said that Great-O-Khan “pops me” in his post-Double or Nothing media scrum appearance while taking shots at the rest of the NJPW roster.