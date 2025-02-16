Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine Working On A Memoir

PWInsider reports that Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine is working on a memoir about his wrestling career, which will be released in the Spring. He is working with Kenny Casanova on the book.

Valentine has wrestled all over the world for a variety of promotions, including the NWA and WWE. He is a WWE Hall of Famer. He’s held the NWA United States title and a former WWE Intercontental Champion, among other accolades.