Greg Valentine On His Worst Wrestling Injury, Dusty Rhodes’ Success

Greg Valentine recently recalled the worst injury he ever suffered in wrestling, which actually didn’t happen during a match. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews recently and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On his worst injury in wrestling: “All the time in NWA, WCW, WWF, … I never got hurt that bad. But then I did a show — it was an independent show in Chicago. … Hulk Hogan was on it, but he was not wrestling. He was signing autographs, and it was me and [Brutus] Beefcake against The Nasty Boys… They had these weird steps, and I went to step down [after the match], and I missed a step. I tore my knee and I tore my quad on my right side.”

On Dusty Rhodes: “The best body was Dusty Rhodes. He used to prove that you did not need to have a good body to be a superstar. And he had that razzmatazz and those t*****s jumping up and down, but I’m a big fan of Dusty. He had great friggin’ interviews, and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham … he had great interviews too … But, you know, Billy Graham I don’t think was all that good of a worker, but I didn’t watch that many of his matches. I might maybe fell asleep. But Dusty, Dusty was entertaining, and when he made the comeback … He had a heart of gold, and he could go forever, and he did his own comebacks.”