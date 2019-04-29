Greg Valentine Says Going Into WWE Hall Of Fame Was His Shining Moment

– Greg Valentine spoke to Wrestling Inc over WrestleMania weekend. During the interview, Valentine revealed his top moment in his career.

“WrestleMania I, WrestleMania II, or III—they were all good. To top it all off would be WrestleMania XX at Madison Square Garden when they put me in the Hall of Fame. That was a big accomplishment and a good accolade for myself. The was the biggest shining moment.

“I tell ya what, the fans picked this one. The Dog Collar Match from Starrcade 1983 against Roddy Piper, the late-great Roddy Piper. The Dog Collar Match, the most intense match of all-time. Gotta put a big mark for that.”

