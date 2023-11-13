Gringo Loco Says His Work on Ring Of Honor Is Some of His Best Ever

In a recent conversation with Fightful, Gringo Loco hinted that his performances with Ring Of Honor are some of the best of his career. Loco cited the quality of his opponents as a contributing factor and noted that sharing the ring with that caliber of talent motivates him to rise to the challenge. You can find a highlight on the subject below.

On the impact of his time at Ring Of Honor: “Yes, blowing up, [it is a] very grateful, emotional, and exciting time in my career. The Ring Of Honor thing is going very well, I think it’s some of my best work I’ve ever put in. They’re feeding me really good people, but then I have to deliver, and I feel like I’ve over delivered and I think I’m in a very good position now. I think you’ll be seeing me in a very good light in Ring Of Honor soon.”