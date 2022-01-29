wrestling / News

Grudge Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced a grudge match for AEW Rampage next week. The company announced on Friday’s show that Thunder Rosa will take on Mercedes Martinez on next Friday’s show.

Martinez made her return to AEW in December when she attacked Rosa and cost her a win in her semifinal match against Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship tournament. This is Martinez’s first match since returning to the company.

Previously announced for the show was Ricky Starks defending the FTW Championship against Jay Lethal.

