wrestling / News
Grudge Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a grudge match for AEW Rampage next week. The company announced on Friday’s show that Thunder Rosa will take on Mercedes Martinez on next Friday’s show.
Martinez made her return to AEW in December when she attacked Rosa and cost her a win in her semifinal match against Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship tournament. This is Martinez’s first match since returning to the company.
Previously announced for the show was Ricky Starks defending the FTW Championship against Jay Lethal.
The animosity @ThunderRosa22 and @RealMMartinez has reached fever-pitch levels. Who walks away with the W next Friday at #AEWRampage? Tune in to TNT at 10/9c to find out! pic.twitter.com/eNV5nngyl1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)