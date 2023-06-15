Gunther Not Keen on Adding New Imperium Members: ‘It’s Perfect How It Is’

Gunther is not on board with the idea of adding any members to Imperium at the moment. The WWE Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall on Ten Count and was asked about the possibility of adding a fourth member to the group, to which he said he believes the group is fine as it is.

“No, I think it’s perfect how it is,” he said (per Fightful). “I’m a big believer in ‘never change a running system.’ I think too much in and out can water a group down a little bit.”

He continued, “We’re all together for a reason, nothing’s random. We are all tightly connected in our private lives too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started. There’s a history of that group a long time before WWE, so it’s something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it’s good how it is.”

The group currently consists of Gunther Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci.