Gunther Discusses the Vision Triple H Had for His IC Title Run

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed the vision WWE creative head Triple H had for Gunther’s Intercontinental Title run. Gunther also revealed that the WWE product under Vince McMahon was a major reason he didn’t want to work more in the US until more recently. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on if he thinks he would’ve had a similar title run with Vince McMahon still in charge of WWE: “I don’t know, but it was one of the reasons why, for a long time I didn’t want to go to the US. The product before Triple H was not what I enjoyed. I just didn’t want to be part of that. I am who I am and that’s what I can do best. A big part of that is I need to have my time in the ring and have that time to put on the matches I can put on. That chance would not be there under the old regime.”

His thoughts on Triple H: “With Triple H, he always saw that in me, and he always had that vision for me. I got lucky that a lot of things in my career took place at the right time. It was a little bit of a leap of faith when I first made the move over. Everything worked out in the end.”

Gunther held the WWE Intercontinental Title for 666 days, making him the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.