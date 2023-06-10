GUNTHER Passes One Year As WWE Intercontinental Champion

GUNTHER has hit another milestone in his reign as WWE Intercontinental champion, as he’s officially hit the one-year mark. GUNTHER is currently at 366 days after hitting a year yesterday.

The Ring General is in the top five longest-reigning Intercontinental champions in history. If he retains the title through June 28, he will surpass Don Muraco’s 384-day reign for the #4 spot. The others in the top five include Randy Savage (414), Pedro Morales (424) & The Honky Tonk Man (454).