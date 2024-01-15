wrestling / News
H2O Wrestling Cage Of Hell Results 1.13.23: Multiple Title Matches
H2O Wrestling’s Cage Of Hell show took place on Saturday night with multiple titles on the line. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event, which took place in in Williamstown, New Jersey, below (per Cagematch.net):
* Cecilio Vega def. Duncan Aleem
* H2O Hybrid Championship Ultimate Jeopardy Match: Braxx, Johnny Radex & President Hawkins def. Deklan Grant & Jess Moss
* Leroy Robinson def. Rocket
* Handicap Match: The BackSeat Boyz def. Adonis Valerio, Anthraxx & Frank Bonetti
* Hardcore Match: JB Anderson def. Louie Ramos
* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: The Michigan Pillars def. GG Everson & Ryan Redfield
* ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Brian Neil & Kennedi Copeland
* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Cage Of Hell Match: Bam Sullivan def. Alex Stretch, Jimmy Lyon, KillDozer, Mouse, and Neil Diamond Cutter
Mouse getting exploded tonight was wild #CAGEOFHELL pic.twitter.com/IpG58BDlAw
— the banksy of human interaction (@zacharynever) January 14, 2024
I was SO CLOSE !!!!! Then @FearlessNeil took us BOTH out of the match … you stupid asshole !
You wanna be there for me ? You wanna help me out ? STAY OUT OF MY WAY FROM NOW ON ! pic.twitter.com/sspX8ENmHP
— chondoart (@chondoart) January 14, 2024
https://twitter.com/H2OWRESTLING/status/1746657125567287309
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Thinks There Were Multiple Reasons WWE Fired Him
- Jack Perry Makes Surprise Appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley, Rips Up AEW Contract
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Making Harley Race A King, Working With Bushwhackers
- WWE Provides Update On Austin Theory & Carmelo Hayes Following Smackdown