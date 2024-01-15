H2O Wrestling Cage Of Hell Results 1.13.23: Multiple Title Matches

H2O Wrestling’s Cage Of Hell show took place on Saturday night with multiple titles on the line. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event, which took place in in Williamstown, New Jersey, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Cecilio Vega def. Duncan Aleem

* H2O Hybrid Championship Ultimate Jeopardy Match: Braxx, Johnny Radex & President Hawkins def. Deklan Grant & Jess Moss

* Leroy Robinson def. Rocket

* Handicap Match: The BackSeat Boyz def. Adonis Valerio, Anthraxx & Frank Bonetti

* Hardcore Match: JB Anderson def. Louie Ramos

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: The Michigan Pillars def. GG Everson & Ryan Redfield

* ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Brian Neil & Kennedi Copeland

* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Cage Of Hell Match: Bam Sullivan def. Alex Stretch, Jimmy Lyon, KillDozer, Mouse, and Neil Diamond Cutter

#CageofHell

I was SO CLOSE !!!!! Then @FearlessNeil took us BOTH out of the match … you stupid asshole !

You wanna be there for me ? You wanna help me out ? STAY OUT OF MY WAY FROM NOW ON ! pic.twitter.com/sspX8ENmHP

— chondoart (@chondoart) January 14, 2024