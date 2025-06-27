Haley J Enjoyed Her Experience Working At AEW

Haley J says she had a lot of fun working dates for AEW. The independent star worked five matches for AEW, three of which aired on AEW TV. She spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, during which she was asked about her experience with the company.

“It was fun,” Haley said. “I always loved working at AEW because OVW taught me how to work the TV style. But when I went to AEW, the crowds were there. We’re in stadiums, you know? So it was just like totally different feeling. It was awesome. Then again, I’m in the ring with actual superstars who’ve been doing this and I could learn from them.”

“I actually did,” she continued. “I studied them. Ruby, I studied her entrance. That was my first time ever at AEW and I didn’t really get an entrance which is my favorite part, by the way. I didn’t get one. It’s fine, but she did and I just sat in the ring and I watched, I watched everything. I’m likestudying, so it was good for me to learn.”

Haley’s most recent experience working for AEW was a dark match against Taya Valkyrie at the November 1st, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.