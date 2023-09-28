Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.27.23  

Dynamite

Date: September 27, 2023

Location: 1stBank Center, Broomfield, Colorado

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz

It’s the last Dynamite before WrestleDream and the card still needs some more focus. The card has been kind of thrown together so building up some of what is already there would be nice. In addition, we’ll probably get some fallout from Rey Fenix winning the International Title in an unplanned title switch last week. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

International Title: Rey Fenix vs. Jeff Jarrett

Fenix, with Alex Abrahantes, is defending and the rest of Jarrett’s crew is here too. The fight is on outside to start with Penta hurricanranaing Jay Lethal into a low blow on Satnam Singh. Karen Jarrett’s interference doesn’t work as Fenix fires off some superkicks and we get the opening bell. Back in and Fenix’s back gives out as he tries a fireman’s carry, allowing Jeff to hit a DDT as we take a break.

Back with Fenix dropping Jeff for a double stomp, followed by a basement superkick to put him down again. A Sonjay Dutt distraction lets Jeff grab a small package for two, setting up the Stroke. Fenix gets a foot on the rope though, meaning Jeff tries the Figure Four, only to get small packaged to retain the title at 8:28.

Rating: B-. They kept this moving and gave Fenix a win to make him feel like more of a real champion. That being said, I’m not sure how many people are going to buy him as a long term champion in the slightest, which is probably because he was never meant to be champion in the first place. If we have to put up with Fenix every week though, I can think of worse ideas.

We look at Adam Cole injuring his ankle last week.

Adam Cole and MJF go boating near Long Island, and yes MJF has a captain’s hat on. MJF asks about Roderick Strong, and Cole worrying about him so much that he couldn’t accompany MJF to the ring. MJF goes to get Cole another beer but loads up the ring. Cole: “Max, you didn’t bring me out there to hit me in the head with the diamond ring and throw my body overboard did you?”

Cole talks about the need to have multiple friends. MJF says it’s not for him, but he gets what Cole means. MJF mentions throwing someone overboard in the past but before Cole can mention it, he has a bite. That bite happens to be from Captain Insano (Paul Wight) in a duck inter tube. They all drink together.

Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita were in Tokyo last week to look for Kota Ibushi.

Here are Callis and Takeshita for a chat. Callis brings out Sammy Guevara and we see more footage of Callis and Takeshita in Japan. They invaded Kota Ibushi’s gym and hit Ibushi in the head with a kettle bell. Back in the arena, Guevara rants about Chris Jericho clipping his wings over and over. Revenge is promised for WrestleDream.

Ricky Starks isn’t bothered by his loss to Bryan Danielson on Collision. Wheeler Yuta comes in and challenges him for WrestleDream.

Brian Cage vs. Nick Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The winner gets an International Title shot next week, and it’s not a good sign for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles when one of the new champions (who didn’t bring his belt) is getting into a singles title picture less than a week after winning the team titles. Jackson is sent outside to start, leaving the power guys to do power guy things. Back up and Nick hits a moonsault to the floor but Castagnoli boots him in the face as we take a break.

Back with Cage German suplexing Castagnoli but Nick takes Cage down with a bulldog out of the corner. Nick hits a moonsault to the floor to drop Castagnoli, followed by a 450 to Cage. Back in and Cage hits an F5 or two on Nick, followed by the apron superplex to Castagnoli. Not that it matters as Castagnoli is back up with the Riccola Bomb to Cage. Jackson springboards in to take Castagnoli out though and steals the pin on Cage at 10:04.

Rating: B-. Commentary pointed out that Jackson has had four singles matches (counting this one) in AEW, but now he’s getting a title shot. What is the kayfabe reason for him being in this match in the first place? Anyway, this was your usual “two in, one out” triple threat formula, complete with someone stealing the finish. Completely fine, though I’m not exactly needing to see Nick and Fenix flip around for ten minutes next week.

The Righteous play with paper dolls and are coming for the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles.

Here are Adam Cole (on crutches with a taped ankle/shin) and MJF for a chat. Cole gets to the point: he has broken his ankle in three places and torn ligaments, meaning he’s going to need surgery. Therefore, the titles have to be vacated, but MJF isn’t about to vacate the titles to those “freaky deaky douchebags the Righteous”. MJF is ready to defend the titles on his own, but here is Roderick Strong to say he needs Cole. IT’S AN EMERGENCY. Cole hugs MJF and goes up to Strong (and the Kingdom) and leaves with them.

Cue Bullet Club Gold, with Jay White telling MJF to shut up. He knows MJF wants some alone time with the Switchblade, which has MJF accusing him of smoking a certain substance. Fans: “WEED!” Yeah that one. MJF talks about how he’s been compared to all kinds of people and it’s never bothered him…until someone said he’s no Jay White. MJF says he’s like a filet mignon and it doesn’t matter who else is around him. White isn’t so much filet mignon, but rather tofu.

That means you can taste like anything you want but don’t have an identity. White was given the keys to one of the biggest stables ever but when you take that away, you’re bland, tasteless tofu. No matter what happens though, people will realize that MJF is better than him. White talks about how he got his personal MJF experience but says he holds MJF’s neck is feeling ok after Samoa Joe. He’s going to torment MJF for a little while longer though, because he wants the World Title.

MJF doesn’t seem so elite compared to White, who is the man who single handedly sold out Madison Square Garden. White is coming for the title, no matter what MJF thinks. This went on and on and on and couldn’t have been more obviously designed to fill in time if it had a big countdown clock going in the background.

We get a sitdown interview with Darby Allin and Christian Cage. They talk about being ready to leave WrestleDream with the title, with Cage saying he’s the better man. Cage brings up Allin’s uncle dying in a car wreck with Allin the car so Allin calls him out for bringing up so many dead people. Allin doesn’t want Nick Wayne out there with him so Cage accuses him of hiding behind his face paint. Allin pours water over his face and rubs it off, promising to win the title.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Jackson vs. Austin Gunn

It’s a brawl to start with Cassidy getting to armdrag Jackson. Gunn comes in to steal a cover but Penta chops him down. Penta superkicks Jackson but Cassidy comes in for the pockets vs. CERO MIEDO showdown. That doesn’t work for Penta, who drops him with a superkick. Gunn clears the ring again and we take a break.

Back with Gunn cleaning house again but Cassidy backdrops him down. A Canadian Destroyer hits Gunn but Jackson is back up with the rolling northern lights suplex. Penta comes back in with some kicks of his own but gets Orange Punched. Gunn hits the Fameasser for two on Cassidy, followed by two more on the other two. Back up and Cassidy sends Gunn outside, setting up the Orange Punch to finish Jackson at 12:21.

Rating: B-. The match itself was good enough, but there’s only so much you can get out of watching half of the wrestlers in an upcoming four way #1 contenders tag match. Cassidy getting the pin is almost always a wise way to go but this was more or less a “building momentum” match and that’s not exactly thrilling TV.

Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

Brody King is here with Hart. Nightingale, with one eye bandaged, takes her into the corner to start and stomps away before planting her with some slams. We take a break and come back with Nightingale hitting a Death Valley Driver for two. Hart gets in a shot of her own and tries Hartless but Nightingale goes to the ropes. Nightingale ties her in the Tree of Woe but a King distraction lets Hart avoid the Cannonball. A moonsault gives Hart the pin at 8:18.

Rating: C. That was a rather nice looking moonsault from Hart and it should be interesting to see if they’ll pull the trigger with her on Sunday. She’s getting a lot better in the ring and a win over Nightingale feels like it matters. If nothing else, it would give the women’s division a new player and that is something they need at the moment.

Post match Hart grabs Hartless but Kris Statlander makes the save.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

It’s time for a contract signing between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Swerve says this is a bad thing for Page because he’s in over his head. What’s a buckshot to a killshot (Killshot being Swerve’s name in Lucha Underground.)? Page thanks him for saying he’s in over his head because he was thinking about how things have changed in the last year.

Every time he started to smile though, that little cloud came back and it started to rain. That downpour rained something out of him and now he’s had time to think about what Strickland said. These people deserve more from him and that’s what Swerve will get in Seattle. Page signs but Strickland starts laughing, calling that the most pathetic thing he’s ever seen.

Sure Strickland has mental problems but he’s going to take this privilege from him at WrestleDream, because it rains a lot in Seattle. Page gets fired up and promises Strickland isn’t taking anything from him. Strickland slaps him and signs….so Page stabs him in the hand with the pen! The fight is broken up and they glare a lot. That was a heck of an exchange and this is one of the best things going in AEW right now.

We cut to the back where masked men jump Jay White. A man in a devil mask grabs the camera to end the show.

Results

Rey Fenix b. Jeff Jarrett – Small package

Nick Jackson b. Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli – Riccola Bomb to Cage

Orange Cassidy b. Austin Gunn, Matt Jackson and Penta El Zero Miedo – Orange Punch to Jackson

Julia Hart b. Willow Nightingale – Moonsault

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.