Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.7.25  

Dynamite

Date: May 7, 2025

Location: Masonic Temple Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Taz, Excalibur

We’re less than a month away from Double Or Nothing, but before we get there, we have a World Title showdown between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe. That’s going to take place inside a steel cage next week in Chicago, so it’s time to really set things up a bit more. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence, I believe with a new theme song. Thankfully not I’m So Excited again.

Here is Hangman Page for a chat. He has no idea why anyone would cheer for him after everything he has done but they certainly seem happy to see him. Page talks about the horrible things he has done to Swerve Strickland and how he was so close to closure but it never came. He didn’t know why, and then he channeled that anger at everyone around him. While he can never forget what Strickland did, he can put it behind him. That brings him to Double Or Nothing, where he will face Will Ospreay for a World Title shot.

Cue Ospreay, who says this is the first time they have ever actually met. Ospreay understands what this means to Page and talks about Page’s history here in AEW. Then he lost it and things went bad, but last week, for the first time in a good while, Page smiled again. While a lot of people want to see Page be happy again, Ospreay isn’t losing at Double Or Nothing. Ospreay has been doing all of Page’s jobs, from meet and greets to media to photos with kids. Just because Page is smiling again doesn’t mean he can take that spot back, because that doesn’t mean cowboy s*** to Ospreay.

This is about his ascension…and here is the Don Callis Family to interrupt. Callis calls Ospreay an idiot for leaving the team so Ospreay issues the challenge for a tag match…but Page doesn’t seem interested. That’s fine with Callis, who says the match is on for next week, assuming Page doesn’t have another mental breakdown before then. The Ospreay vs. Page stuff was good with Ospreay’s promo being rather strong, but as usual, Callis brings everything down several notches.

FTR and Stokely Hathaway comes up to commentary and mocks Tony Schiavone, who is almost ready to fight Hathaway. FTR cuts that off and is ready to beat up Daniel Garcia on Collision. They’ll see Nigel McGuinness tomorrow night too.

Harley Cameron and Anna Jay have the T & A (tenacity and aggression) to win tonight. Jay thinks they have the more common definition as well, with Cameron agreeing.

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Non-title eliminator match and there’s no Cameron, even though Jay was riding her to the ring. Jay and Ford brawl to the floor to start and Rosa hits a running dropkick against the ropes for two on Storm. Back up and Storm hammers on Jay until Ford breaks it up. Ford takes both of them down with a moonsault to the floor but Rosa hits a dive onto all three.

We take a break and come back with Jay dropping Rosa for two before suplexing Ford on the floor. Ford is right back up to dive onto all three of them but Storm hip attacks Ford and Jay in the corner. Cue Megan Bayne to take out everyone but Ford, including a sitout powerbomb to Jay. Harley Cameron comes in with a pipe to clear the ring but Storm gets the TCM Chickenwing to make Ford give up at 10:53.

Rating: B-. It wasn’t bad, but Storm running through three potential challengers is quite the interesting way to go. At the same time, having two people interfere in the match made it even messier than it was coming in, which wasn’t exactly necessary. Having Storm in the ring so often because she doesn’t have a match (yet) at Double Or Nothing is kind of an odd move, but at least she’s not losing.

Cru is in the crowd.

Here is the Hurt Syndicate for a chat. They are the best tag team in AEW so who is here to challenge them? Cue Top Flight to interrupt, saying they know they’re underdogs but they’re ready to show they belong again. MJF, far less formally dressed than usual, jumps Top Flight from behind and lays them both out. Lashley, who looks pleased, seems to be ready to give MJF an answer next week. It’s nice to see the big moment coming up and I’m not sure where it’s going.

The Elite and Ricochet are ready for their matches tonight.

Ring Of Honor TV Title: Nick Wayne vs. ???

Wayne is defending against someone from Christian Cage’s (here with the rest of the Patriarchy) past. In this case it’s…hometown boy Rhino! Wayne actually takes him down and grabs a chinlock, only to miss a standing moonsault. The Patriarchy’s distraction doesn’t work as Wayne walks into a spinebuster, only to avoid the Gore. The Killswitch gives Wayne the clean pin at 3:20.

Rating: C. Well that was certainly a thing. I’m not sure why you would bring in someone like Rhino and have him lose clean like this but odds are this is only going to be a one or two off appearance for Rhino. The match was nothing, but Rhino continues to be someone who can do his basic stuff well, with the fans being behind him of course.

Post match Cage goes to put the belt on Wayne but then throws it down before leaving on his own.

Rush wants revenge on Kevin Knight for costing him $100k on Collision.

Mike Bailey/Swerve Strickland/Mark Briscoe vs. Young Bucks/Ricochet

Strickland and Ricochet start things off with Strickland striking away. Bailey and Briscoe come in for some shots of their own but the villains fight up and strike a pose. That earns then a trip out to the floor but the Bucks leave Ricochet on his own in a pretty on point move. Stereo dives take out Ricochet and the Bucks, setting up Redneck Kung Fu on Ricochet back inside. The Bucks are right back up with stereo dives to the floor and we take a break.

Back with Briscoe fighting out of trouble and bringing Bailey in to fire off the kicks. The shooting star press misses though and everything breaks down. We hit the parade of knockdowns and after a breather, Bailey’s diving tag is cut off. Bailey kicks the Bucks away though and it’s off to Strickland to clean house. Ricochet gets powerbombed and a series of knockdowns sets up the Froggy Bow for two on Matt, with Nick making the save. With the other four on the floor, Matt rolls Strickland up for the pin at 14:16.

Rating: C+. And that’s a Young Bucks match. They get to do all their stuff, the survive a bunch of moves, and they win in the end. This comes after they get to do their usual promo about being awesome and then they still don’t get much in the way of comeuppance. But I’m sure it’s coming any day now.

MJF interrupts Will Ospreay and they argue a bit, with MJF wanting to face him again to show that Ospreay isn’t on his level. Ospreay says he is on another level.

We get a sitdown interview with Jamie Hayter, who doesn’t think Mercedes Mone is much like Owen Hart. She wants to know the real Mone, who says that Hayter is like her. That doesn’t work for Hayter, who doesn’t have the same resume as Mone, but she has integrity, grit and truth. This is about showing Mone that she isn’t everything she thinks she is because Mone is looking past her. Mone runs in for a cheap shot and the chase is on. They brawl out into the arena and Mone runs off again, only to come back and grab the Bank Statement. They’re trying with Hayter but this match still doesn’t feel very important.

Willow Nightingale wants a title shot but Kris Statlander interrupts. Nightingale doesn’t want to talk to her, but they can have a match on Collision.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight

Non-title eliminator match. Hold on though as Rush jumps Knight from behind during the entrance and beats him down but here is Mike Bailey to interrupt. Granted that means posing at Rush while he chokes Knight, because Bailey isn’t all that smart. Knight wants to fight anyway and Okada hits a DDT for a fast two. A Flapjack gives Okada two more and he sends Knight outside as we take a break.

Back with Knight grabbing a quick powerbomb for two but Okada slams him down again. The top rope elbow connects and Okada gets to flip off the crowd. Some rollups give Knight two each and he scores with a dropkick. Okada dropkicks him out of the air though and the Rainmaker finishes Knight at 8:30.

Rating: B-. They didn’t have time to do much here and the story was that Knight was banged up to start. The match wound up being pretty good as they’re both talented, but there is only so much you can do with that little time in the first place, plus a break. Okada still seems destined to face Kenny Omega at All In, so this was just a week to give him something to do on the way to the big showdown.

Post match the beatdown stays on but Bailey runs in for the save.

The Don Callis Family tells the Outrunners to get some partners to face the Don Callis Family.

The Hurt Syndicate’s lawyer tells Bobby Lashley to not say anything about MJF.

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

After conducting the fans in their JOE’S GONNA KILL YOU chants, Joe drives him into the corner and then takes it to the floor. Castagnoli gets sent into the barricade but then does the same to Joe to take over. Joe fights back and they get inside again where the beating continues on Castagnoli.

An arm snap over the top rope cuts Joe off though and we take a break. Back with Joe fighting out of a cobra clutch and hammering away. A powerslam into a running big boot gets two on Castagnoli, who is right back with the springboard spinning uppercut. That’s fine with Joe, who pulls him into the Koquina Clutch for the tap at 10:42.

Rating: B-. Much like the previous match, they only had so much time here and the match was more about setting up Joe for next week’s title match by having him take out a member of the Death Riders. Granted that’s pretty much what happened with Cope but Joe is a bit more intimidating. I don’t buy Joe having much of a chance to win the title, but at least he makes for an intimidating presence.

Post match the Death Riders come to the ring but Powerhouse Hobbs runs in with a chair for the save. Castagnoli gets beaten up to end the show.

Results

Toni Storm b. Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay and Penelope Ford – TCM Chickenwing to Ford

Nick Wayne b. Rhino – Killswitch

Young Bucks/Ricochet b. Mike Bailey/Swerve Strickland/Mark Briscoe – Rollup to Strickland

Kazuchika Okada b. Kevin Knight – Rainmaker

Samoa Joe b. Claudio Castagnoli – Koquina Clutch

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.