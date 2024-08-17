Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.16.24  

Rampage

Date: August 16, 2024

Location: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

It’s back to what has become a well done supplemental show, which might not feel the most important but often has some rather strong in-ring action. That is usually a strength of AEW and it should work out again well here. We’ll probably get some build towards All In as well, with just over a week to go before the show. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Conglomeration vs. Outrunners/Butcher

Kyle O’Reilly is on commentary and Erica Leigh is here with the non-Conglomeration. Briscoe and Butcher start things off with Briscoe striking away and hitting a running shoulder. Magnum comes in and gets dropped just as fast so it’s off to Floyd, with Ishii to help with a double hiptoss. Floyd’s forearms to Ishii don’t seem like a good idea as Floyd is taken into the wrong corner for some alternating beating.

Briscoe gets tripped out to the floor, where Butcher drops him onto the barricade as we take an early break. Back with Briscoe fighting out of a chinlock and suplexing Floyd, allowing the tag back to Ishii. Everything breaks down and Briscoe loads up the chair for the step up dive, only to be cut off by Butcher. Not that it matters as Briscoe fights back and hits the dive anyway, setting up the Jay Driller to pin Magnum at 9:49.

Rating: B-. Rather fun opener here and that’s what it needed to be. The people involved work well together and Briscoe is always entertaining. This was a good example of a match that was never meant to be serious and was just a way to get popular wrestlers in the ring. It worked well as a nice popcorn match.

Nyla Rose vs. Erica Leigh

The Outrunners are here with the terrified Leigh. A powerslam into a backsplash crush Leigh but Rose stops for a pose off with Truth Magnum. Rose’s running back elbow sets up the Beast Bomb to finish Leigh at 1:19. Just what it should have been.

Here are the Outcasts for a chat. Harley Cameron tries to wing Happy Birthday for Saraya’s birthday tomorrow, but Saraya is not in the mood. Cameron: “WELL THEN NEITHER AM I!” Saraya: “Let’s recap the past year of my life shall we?” Cameron: “WE SHALL!” Saraya won the AEW Women’s Title last year at All In (Cameron: “VICTORY!”) and then began her career as the unproblematic icon (Cameron: “NO PROBLEMS!” Saraya: “You’re screaming in my ear!”). Then Saraya lost friends (Cameron: “Loser!” Saraya: “I’m not a loser.”) and the title.

Saraya: “Then I did shows for them like Dinner And A Movie.” Cameron: “Streaming now on the TBS App!” Saraya: “Oh my gosh.” Now she isn’t even on All In this year but here is Toni Storm to interrupt. Storm is ready to fight against a monster of her own creation in Mariah May but she will never forget what she and Saraya have been through together. Saraya can face her on Dynamite and if she wins, she can have it all. Saraya: “I’M GOING TO KICK YOUR A**!” Storm: “Darling, you’re going to need a bigger foot!” This was hysterical and one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in AEW.

We look at the Young Bucks escaping with the Tag Team Titles from the Acclaimed on Dynamite. The Acclaimed isn’t pleased.

Kip Sabian vs. Nick Wayne

Mother Wayne and Killswitch are with Nick. They trade headlocks to start until Sabian is ready for a leapfrog and hits him in the face. Sabian sends him to the floor for the Arabian moonsault but a Mother distraction lets Nick get in a posting. We take a break and come back with Sabian springboarding into a cutter and Nick grabbing a double underhook DDT for two. Back up and Sabian catches him on top in a torture rack but Mother offers a distraction, allowing Killswitch to get in a cheap shot. Wayne’s World finishes Sabian at 8:15.

Rating: C+. The wrestling was fine and while this wasn’t exactly a top story, it was at least something that has been built up for a few weeks. I’m not sure how important Sabian is supposed to be after what feels like years of doing nothing, but Nick being a jerk to him for a few weeks is better than nothing.

Scorpio Sky isn’t allowed into Private Party’s club but Private Party comes out and says let him in.

Kyle Fletcher/Rush vs. KM/Rhett Titus

Don Callis is here with Fletcher and Rush. KM jumps Fletcher to start but gets caught in a quick Michinoku Driver. Titus comes in and Rush half and half suplexes him into the corner. The Bull’s Horns finishes at 1:55 in a total squash.

Post break Callis says that was just a taste of what the Family can deliver. Rush wants something bigger, which works for Callis. Fletcher isn’t sure what he’s doing now but Callis says focus on the future instead of the past.

Top Flight vs. MxM Collection

Leila Grey is here with Top Flight and Lio Rush is on commentary. Dante wristdrags Mansoor down to start but Mansoor is back up with a hiptoss into a stylish pose. An armbar has Mansoor down again before it’s off to Mason vs. Darius. A loud chop in the corner has Darius in trouble and a running hip attack makes it worse, leaving us with a double Collection pose. Everything breaks down and Top Flight sends them outside for (with air traffic control from Grey) the stereo dives.

We take a break and come back with Mansoor getting two off an atomic drop into a spinebuster. Mason and Grey get on the apron for a pose off though and Mansoor is so distracted that he gets superkicked down. Dante comes back in with a high crossbody, setting up a double airplane spin to Mason. A tornado DDT gets two on Mansoor but Mason is back in with a spinning Boss Man Slam. The Collection hits a chokeslam/German suplex combination (that’s a new one) for two on Dante but Darius pulls Mansoor out. Back in and Darius plants Mansoor, setting up a frog splash to give Dante the pin at 13:37.

Rating: B-. This was another fun match with the Collection being their usual entertaining selves and Top Flight getting a win. I could absolutely go with Top Flight getting a serious run towards the top of the division and the Grey addition could be a good sign for them. They have the talent and if they can stay healthy, it is certainly worth a try.

