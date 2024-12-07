Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.6.24  

Smackdown

Date: December 6, 2024

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re done with Survivor Series and the big story is that Roman Reigns and his version of the Bloodline beat the new Bloodline in WarGames. Other than that, Shinsuke Nakamura is the new US Champion and we are just over a week away from Saturday Night’s Main Event. That’s going to need some more work so let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Smackdown matches from Survivor Series.

Commentary recaps the three injuries in WarGames, including Bronson Reed with an ankle injury/broken foot, Tonga Loa with a torn bicep, and Jimmy Uso with a broken toe. All three are out indefinitely.

The Bloodline beats up Apollo Crews and security on the way into the arena.

Here is Cody Rhodes for a chat. Rhodes gets right to the point by talking about Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event but American Made cuts him off. The transfer window is opening up and Nick Aldis has been talking about bringing Chad Gable to Smackdown. You have to remember that the people here in Minnesota are gullible so you have to explain things to them.

Gable wanted to be like Rhodes and he can dress like him, but there is more to it than that. The other thing Gable realizes is that Rhodes is a terrible friend, just like Otis. Rhodes is the definition of superficial because he only cares about what people think of him. That has Rhodes thinking and he brings up Gable’s time as Shorty G, but he’s looking at Stardust.

Rhodes lost last year at Wrestlemania and it made him think things could go wrong. What happens when things go wrong for Gable? That doesn’t go well for Gable, who says he would take Rhodes out if not for the suit he’s wearing. Rhodes cuts to the point and issues the challenge for tonight, but he’s got Kevin Owens on his mind, which is bad for Gable. This was a rather lengthy exchange for a match that probably didn’t need it.

Commentary confirms that the transfer portal is indeed open and wrestlers can move. No word on how long or when that might happen.

Bianca Belair and Naomi are in the back and they’re both banged up after WarGames. Naomi leaves for her match when Chelsea Green and Piper Niven come in to mock Belair for the loss in the tournament. Belair thinks Niven might have taken Jade Cargill out so the brawl is on, with Green going after Belair’s bad ribs.

Jesse Ventura is here. Yeah that works.

Women’s United States Title Tournament First Round: Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Naomi

Lopez throws the banged up Naomi to the floor to start so Stratton, in Minnesota Vikings colors, tries a cheap shot. That doesn’t work either as Lopez drops her, followed by another knockdown to Naomi. Stratton is back up and cartwheels over Lopez, setting up a basement dropkick for two. The handspring elbow hits Lopez but Naomi is back in with a high crossbody to Stratton.

Naomi steps onto Stratton’s back in the corner but falls over the top, thankfully catching herself for a nice save. A double springboard Stunner (it only kind of works) sends the villains outside but Stratton is back up with a double stomp to crush Naomi on the apron. Back in and Lopez gets a half crab on Stratton before planting Naomi for two.

A Blue Thunder Bomb gives Lopez two on Naomi with Stratton making a last second save. Back up and they strike it out until Naomi hits the Rear View on Stratton…but here is Candice LeRae for a distraction. Lopez breaks up the split legged moonsault so Naomi settles for a layout reverse DDT. Now the moonsault hits but Stratton breaks it up, meaning the Prettiest Moonsault Ever can finish Lopez at 7:15.

Rating: B-. The fans were behind Stratton here and the three of them knew it, making the match a lot more interesting. Stratton got to be the big hometown hero here and the moonsault at the end looked great. At the same time, Lopez came off like a star and something of a wrecking machine, at least until the end.

Commentary talks about the tournament but we go to the back where the Street Profits (challenging for the Tag Team Titles tonight) have been attacked. Nick Aldis goes to deal with this and runs into the Motor City Machine Guns, who are told the match can’t happen. Johnny Gargano pops up to say DIY can take the shot, with the Guns agreeing. The match is made, but Aldis says to tell Tommaso Ciampa to not make him regret this.

Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven

Chelsea Green is here with Niven. Belair powers her into the corner to start as Cole talks about Jell Roll. A slam attempt just hurts Belair’s bad ribs an Niven’s basement crossbody makes them even worse. The pace slows down and Belair is sent into the corner, setting up a Boss Man Slam for two. We take a break and come back with Belair fighting out of an abdominal stretch but getting crushed with some backsplashes. Belair fights up again and manages a choke but Niven flips her down again.

Another splash misses for Niven though and Belair sends her into the corner over and over. A high crossbody gives Belair two and a spear gets the same, leaving her rather frustrated. For some reason Belair tries the KOD, earning herself a scary Saito suplex. Niven charges into a spinebuster but Belair’s handspring moonsault hits knees. Back up and the Piper Driver gets a heck of a near fall so Belair takes her into the corner. Green gets pulled in before Belair somehow manages a KOD (GEEZ) onto Green for the pin at 12:17.

Rating: B. I got pulled way into this one and that they were trading big shots until the end. Belair getting to pull off the KOD with bad ribs might have been a stretch but I was almost cheering her by that point so I’ll call it a success. They got into a groove here and it was one of the better matches I’ve seen on regular Smackdown in a bit.

We look back at Shinsuke Nakamura’s return and subsequent US Title win at Survivor Series.

We look at Team Ripley winning the women’s WarGames match.

Bianca Belair is walking through the back (and passing Nick Aldis talking to Dominik Mysterio) and runs into Naomi. She’s sick of Tiffany and Candice LeRae but Byron Saxton comes in to say Piper Niven has an alibi for the Jade Cargill attack. Belair and Naomi are going to find out who did it.

Here is Shinsuke Nakamura for a chat…but LA Knight interrupts before anything can be said. Knight doesn’t think much of Nakamura as the US Champion because that title belongs to him. The challenge is on for the rematch but Nakamura just stands there. Knight says the only thing Nakamura has done to his face is spray that mist so he puts the sunglasses on (makes sense), only for Andrade to interrupt.

Knight says this is his title and Andrade can have the first shot…..but here is the Bloodline to take out Knight and Andrade. Nakamura backs away from the violence (with goo streaming out of his mouth), leaving the Bloodline to take out Andrade and Knight again. Solo Sikoa says the Bloodline isn’t done and even though they’re down two soldiers, step up and take a shot.

Anyone who steps up will get taken out because he’s tired of not being taken seriously. Sikoa is still the Tribal Chief and still the head of the table, so everyone is going to acknowledge him. It’s really nice to see the Bloodline get away from Roman Reigns and company, but dang this feels like a downgrade.

Tommaso Ciampa says Johnny Gargano getting them this title shot doesn’t fix everything. We’ll see how that goes if they win the titles.

Kevin Owens isn’t happy with having to be in Minneapolis for a sitdown interview with Michael Cole. He never wants to be in this town, especially for something with MICHAEL COLE. Owens is at the arena, so come find his car and have a chat.

Tag Team Titles: Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY

DIY is challenging. Sabin grabs Ciampa’s arm to start and it’s off to Shelley for a running dropkick. We hit the chinlock for a bit before Ciampa is knocked outside and we take an early break. Back with Shelley hitting a jawbreaker and ducking Ciampa’s boot, which hits Gargano by mistake. The Fairy Tale Ending is blocked and Sabin comes back in with a high crossbody for two on Ciampa.

A middle rope knee/backbreaker combination into a Downward Spiral/enziguri combination gets two more on Ciampa, but he fights back up for a knockdown of his own. Ciampa tags Gargano in but then yells at and shoves him. Gargano shoves Ciampa down and tells him to get out, only to get small packaged for two. Shelley Downward Spirals Gargano into the middle buckle but Ciampa distracts the referee. Gargano goes low on Sabin and superkick Shelley. Ciampa is rather pleased (Gargano: “Well that worked!”) and Meet In The Middle gives DIY the titles back at 10:40.

Rating: B-. This might not have been a classic but the turn went well, as Gargano finally embraces the evil and has success as a result. Odds are Ciampa or DIY took out the Profits earlier as it would fit, though dang I’m not sure how well DIY fits as dastardly villains. For now though, they get the titles and have some ready made challengers, so it’s a nice start.

Post break Candice LeRae celebrates with DIY, as Tommaso Ciampa calls his family.

Michael Cole has gone to the parking lot and found Kevin Owens’ car (hint: it’s the one with Owens inside) where Owens insists that they talk here. Owens hasn’t been allowed to go into an arena since Bad Blood and laughs at the idea of Cole wanting to do an unbiased interview. Cole talks about being a big Owens supporter but Owens goes off about Roman Reigns trying to end his career. Cody Rhodes called him an egomaniac but who has THREE SETS OF PYRO for his entrance???

Cole brings up the Usos and Sami Zayn helping Reigns, sending Owens into another ran about how he doesn’t care about the Usos. He’ll cross that bridge with Zayn when they get there, but Cole doesn’t understand this because he doesn’t have friends. Cole tells Owens to look in the mirror. Owens: “Ok. I see a handsome man who is completely right.” Owens tells him to leave his rental vehicle right now and, with Cole out, an annoyed Owens drives off. As usual, Owens knows how to make the obvious sound good and Cole is good as the realistic voice.

Nick Aldis talks to Gunther, but Carmelo Hayes comes up and doesn’t approve. With Gunther gone, Hayes asks why Aldis doesn’t have time for him. If Aldis can’t find a place for him, Monday Night Melo sounds good to Hayes. Aldis says that not having to deal with Hayes sounds like something that deserves balloons and a cake. He has something planned for Hayes…and then walks off.

Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

Non-title and the rest of American Made is here too. Gable grabs a waistlock to start and Rhodes has to kick him away for an early standoff. A delayed gordbuster puts Gable down but Ivy Nile cuts off a springboard attempt. Gable gets in a dragon screw legwhip and wraps the leg around the post as we take a break.

Back with Rhodes escaping the ankle lock but getting his leg dropkicked out for two. The top rope headbutt gives Gable two but the moonsault is broken up, allowing Rhodes to hit an inverted superplex to leave both of them down. Rhodes fights up and hits the powerslam, followed by the Disaster Kick. The Cody Cuter connects but the Creeds pull Gable to the floor. American Made gets ejected, allowing Rhodes to grab a rollup for two.

Gable goes back to the leg and takes Rhodes’ boot off, setting up the ankle lock. That’s broken up with a roll through and the Cody Cutter connects again. Cross Rhodes is reversed into ankle ankle lock, sending Rhodes to the ropes. Gable breaks up Cross Rhodes again and goes up top, only to miss the moonsault. Cross Rhodes finishes Gable at 12:26.

Rating: B. Gable got in more than I was expecting before being taken down here and that’s a nice way for him to go. It was a good, back and forth match with both of them working well. Gable taking out Rhodes’ leg sounds like a calling card for Kevin Owens, who knows how to go after an injury. Nice main event here, with Gable helping move Rhodes up a bit.

Post match Kevin Owens is here to stomp on the bad ankle. Referees and agents can’t keep them apart and the fight keeps going as the show ends.

