Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.20.24  

Smackdown

Date: December 20, 2024

Location: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

Commentators: Corey Graves, Michael Cole

It’s the last Smackdown before Christmas and that means we are taped from last week. Therefore we might not get much more in the way of fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event, which saw Cody Rhodes retain the Smackdown World Title over Kevin Owens. However, Owens attacked Rhodes after the show and stole the title belt. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long Saturday Night’s Main Event recap. We also get a clip from after the show, with Kevin Owens giving Cody Rhodes a package piledriver.

Here is the Bloodline for a chat. Solo Sikoa saw Roman Reigns sitting on a boat and challenging him to Tribal Combat on the January 6 Raw. Sikoa suggests that instead of saying WHAT, the people here need to acknowledge him. If Reigns wants to take the Tribal Chief to war, let’s do it, with everyone else being left behind. Sikoa promises to use violence to make Reigns acknowledge him…and Drew McIntyre interrupts.

Sikoa says he better have a good reason for this, with McIntyre saying he’ll make this quick because he’s sick being this close to Sikoa without fighting him. McIntyre wants to know if Sikoa stays up at night, wondering when McIntyre is coming for him. Sikoa cost him the WWE Title at Clash At The Castle, but now he stood up to Roman Reigns. McIntyre wants the business with Reigns finished, and then the two of them can finish their business. Cue Jimmy Uso to pull McIntyre to the floor and beat him with a crutch. McIntyre bails into the crowd with Jimmy in pursuit and it’s time for a six man.

Bloodline vs. Apollo Crews/LA Knight/Andrade

The Bloodline is cleared out before the bell and we take a break. Back with Crews gorilla pressing Tonga and dropping him hard in an impressive feat. Knight comes in with a neckbreaker and it’s off to Andrade for the chopping. Andrade sends Tonga to the floor, setting up stereo dives with Crews. Knight teases one of his own but just glares at Sikoa instead. Fatu comes in to wreck some havoc and we take a break.

Back with Crews still in trouble but he manages to get over to Andrade. The pace picks up and Andrade sends Fatu into the corner for the running knees and a near fall. The double moonsault gets two but Fatu shrugs off a kick to the head and hits a pop up Samoan drop. We take another break and come back again with Fatu missing a charge in the corner, allowing Knight to come in and clean house.

There’s a neckbreaker to Sikoa and Crews comes in for a frog splash to Tonga, setting up a crossface. Cue Shinsuke Nakamura to drop Knight and Sikoa is smart enough to drag Tonga over for the tag. The running Umaga Attack into Spinning Solo into the Samoan Spike finishes Crews at 16:31.

Rating: B-. This got some time and that made the Bloodline feel like they were sweating a bit more than usual. Crews being the one to take the fall makes sense and Nakamura interfering makes Knight’s team’s loss feel a bit less bad. Nice, long opener here with Sikoa looking like a force for a change.

The Motor City Machine Guns want revenge on Johnny Gargano. Alex Shelley has to do this one on his own, which Chris Sabin accepts.

We look back at Chelsea Green beating Michin to become the first Women’s United States Champion.

Green is glad to win the title and make it about red, white and green in a nice line. She should have been here a long time ago, but now she’s off to Disneyland.

We look at Kevin Owens losing to Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event but taking him out after the match/show. Owens then stole the Winged Eagle belt and has said that what happens next is on WWE’s hands.

Johnny Gargano is ready to prove himself to Alex Shelley. Tommaso Ciampa is willing to stay in the back as well.

It’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman, dressed as Santa Claus to throw presents to the fans. Waller (with Austin Theory) is worried about Strowman wrecking the new threat but Strowman isn’t impressed. The villains pitch the idea of Strowman joining up (“The brains and the braun!”) but Strowman is absolutely not interested. Cue Carmelo Hayes to interrupt to say he wasn’t ready last week. He might lose, but he’ll never quit. Hayes wants to run it back with “this big dumb Santa Claus b****.” Strowman wrecks the set and a match is made.

Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes starts slowly and bails to the floor, with the cheap shot on the way back in slowing Strowman down. Strowman picks him up with one hand for a beal from the apron back inside though, meaning it’s time to start the beating. Hayes slips out of a chokeslam and actually knocks Strowman outside, where Strowman hits a big boot. For some reason Hayes slaps him in the face and gets tossed back in….and Strowman is counted out at 3:29.

Rating: C-. This wasn’t meant to be much of a match but rather a way to have Hayes get under Strowman’s skin without pinning him. That’s all it needed to be as Hayes is doing well with his pesky stuff, which should set up something nice down the line. Not the best, but it did what it needed to do.

Tiffany Stratton is ready to be ringside for Nia Jax and Candice LeRae winning the Tag Team Titles, but LeRae suggests that Stratton go get ready for the celebration. Stratton isn’t pleased.

Braun Strowman goes looking for Carmelo Hayes but gets distracted by Pretty Deadly. Hayes uses the distraction to chair Strowman in the leg and run off.

Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

Cole goes over their history together, even name dropping JT Lightning for a name I never thought I would hear in WWE. Gargano chops away in the corner to start but Shelley runs him over with a forearm. Shelley sends him to the floor for a slingshot stomp to the arm, setting up a running knee as we take a break.

Back with Gargano’s slingshot spear being cut off by a kick to the face. A standing Sliced Bread gives Shelley two and he chops away, only to walk into a superkick. Gargano sends him face first into the middle buckle for two more but the Gargano Escape is blocked. The referee tries to separate them so Gargano hits Shelley in the face. Shelley gets in a Downward Spiral into the corner but cue Tommaso Ciampa. Chris Sabin cuts him off but Gargano rolls through a high crossbody and grabs the tights for the pin at 10:03.

Rating: C+. This was a nice match between two people who have a nice history together. What matters the most here is that Cole made that story clear, which made the match feel important. The ending felt a bit flat though, as Gargano used some cheating to win. That fits what he’s been doing, even if it just kind of happened without feeling all that interesting.

We look at the Netflix Kickoff event, with a bunch of showdowns and promos, including Logan Paul officially moving to Raw.

January 6 Raw rundown.

Naomi and Bianca Belair are ready to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles. They’re friends forever.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Naomi/Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax/Candice LeRae

Naomi and Belair are defending. LeRae elbows Belair in the face to start and gets gorilla pressed for her efforts. Jax comes in and gets dropkicked as Tiffany Stratton is watching in the back. A moonsault/splits splash combination hits Jax but she runs Naomi over as we take a break.

Back with Jax cranking on Belair’s arms and then sending one of those arms into the post. Belair fights out of a chinlock and dives for a tag, only to get powered back into the corner. LeRae comes in for two off a step up backsplash but Jax accidentally knocks her down. That’s enough for the tag off to Naomi and the pace picks up.

An X Factor gets two on Jax but the slit legged moonsault misses. Jax accidentally headbutts a post though and gets busted open, leaving Belair to hit a 450. LeRae makes the save but here is Stratton as LeRae tornado DDT’s Belair. Naomi makes a save of her own so Jax tries the briefcase, which is knocked into her face. Naomi hits a knee to LeRae and adds the split legged moonsault to retain at 11:05.

Rating: B-. Naomi substituting in for Cargill is less than ideal given the titles’ history but it’s better than vacating them or something like that. It helped to give them a win here, even with the briefcase getting involved. Good match here and it had a bit of time to make things work, even if the Stratton cash in stuff has been tiresome.

Results

Bloodline b. Apollo Crews/LA Knight/Andrade – Samoan Spike to Crews

Carmelo Hayes b. Braun Strowman via countout

Johnny Gargano b. Alex Shelley – Rollup while holding tights

Bianca Belair/Naomi b. Nia Jax/Candice LeRae – Split legged moonsault to LeRae

