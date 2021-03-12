Hamilton’s wXw We Love Wrestling #4 03.12.2021 Review  

Quick Results

Fast Time Moodo submitted Ender Kara in 5:12 (**½)

Levaniel pinned Gulyas Junior in 7:27 (**½)

Nikita Charisma, Michael Schenkenberg & Alpha Kevin pinned Anil Marik, Vincent Heisenberg & Robert Dreissker in 15:13 (**¼)

Norman Harras pinned Hektor Invictus in 4:44 to retain the wXw Shotgun Championship (**¼)

Bobby Gunns submitted The Rotation in 7:32 (***)

Marius al-Ani submitted Peter Tihanyi in 10:40 (***)

Tristan Archer submitted Emil Sitoci in 11:01 (***¼)

Last week on We Love Wrestling 3, Marius al-Ani squeaked past Leon van Gasteren with a fifth round win in a Catch Grand Prix-rules match… the wXw tag team titles were vacated as a result of Stephanie Maze picking up a knee injury at the back end of last year… Norman Harras found out that being the Shotgun champion only leads to increased pay if he successfully defends his title… and Robert Dreissker made an example out of newcomer Ender Kara… who’s since gone on to ask wXw management for a trial series of matches.

A side note as well, wXw’s Tassilo Jung took to Twitter to explain that the promotion’s women’s division was effectively going to be on ice for the current set of tapings – with current champion Amale unavailable, while other names they were looking to use were either signed or unavailable due to currently being in “red list” countries and thus unable to travel to Germany for the tapings. Add in the injuries to Stephanie Maze and Melanie Gray… and only one female wrestler was available – I’m assuming Baby Allison going by the promotional materials – and as such there was no way for wXw to have a division with just one person in it.

So, with that big disclaimer… we’re back at the Steffy in Oberhausen, with Dään Jokisch and Christian Bischof on commentary for the German track, while Dave Bradshaw’s running solo on the English feed.

First up, Andy Jackson’s with Fast Time Moodo. He’s a little moody after his recent run of form and bad luck with the tag titles. Moodo’s facing Ender Kara tonight in the first of Kara’s trial series matches, and it’s almost like Moodo’s doubting himself.

Fast Time Moodo vs. Ender Kara

Kara asked for this trial series after Robert Dreissker chewed him out last week.

Kara starts by getting stung with some kicks, before he replies in kind. Some headscissors and a dropkick take down Moodo, but Moodo nonchalantly chops him down to the mat in response. A suplex is next, then kicks, before a snap Samoan drop dumped the Turk Kara for a two-count.

Moodo ducks a Black Belt Kick, then came back in with a shotgun dropkick to corner Moodo. Running forearms lead to Moodo getting tripped into the corner for a hesitation dropkick, but Moodo rolls outside so Kara can’t go for the pin… and ends up eating a tope con giro.

More kicks keep Moodo down after Kara had gone for a cover, but Moodo fires back with some more mid kicks and a double underhook suplex. A German suplex follows, as Moodo told Kara “there’s only one martial artist in wXw.” Kara yells back, but just gets kicked repeatedly as Moodo was taking his time… before a pumphandle driver drew a near-fall. From the kick-out, Kara’s pulled into a triangle choke, and he quickly taps. More of a cutting edge from Moodo this week, as Ender Kara falls to another defeat. **½

Levaniel vs. Gulyas Junior

We’ve a wXw debut for Gulyas Junior – known elsewhere as Gulyas Öcsi – as Levaniel looks to build his own Marius al-Ani-ish streak. Speaking of Marius, Levaniel’s still trying to court him into forming a tag team…

Gulyas apparently doesn’t believe in deodorant, and starts by shoving down Levaniel from a lock-up. A second lock-up takes Levaniel into the corner, but Levaniel responded with some shoulder charges as he boots the Hungarian into the opposite corner. Levaniel’s floatover allows him to get past Gulyas for a discus lariat, before a Galactic Facecrusher ended with Gulyas powdering to the outside.

Levaniel gets hung up on the ropes as Gulyas drags him outside… then threw him back in for a back senton that nearly wins it. Gulyas blocks a slam, then just took a seat on Levaniel and pulled the hair. Referee Tassilo Jung refuses to count a pin as Gulyas rolled over Levaniel… and that bought Levaniel time to reply with some elbows out of the corner, before his slam ended with Gulyas falling back on him for a two-count.

Stomps take Levaniel back to the corner, but he avoids a cannonball and returned with a spinning heel kick. Levaniel finally lands that bodyslam on Gulyas, before Gulyas pulled the hair to escape the facecrusher. We go back to the Nasty Boys in the 90s as he rubbed Levaniel’s head into his armpit, then took him into the corner for a cannonball. Levaniel kicks out at two, and after he ducks a clothesline, quickly replies with a Galactic Facecrusher for the win. A decent, if basic match, as Levaniel continues to rack up ring time… and wins! **½

Post-match, Levaniel’s backstage with Andy Jackson and is happy to have kept his promise to win. He again asks Marius to be part of a “perfect team,” and who knows, maybe they’ll even become gym friends?

Next week: the World Tag Team Championship Tournament begins. They confirm the Pretty Bastards, the wXw Wrestling Academy team of Anil Marik & Vincent Heisenberg, Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg and Nikita Charisma) and EZEL’s Abdul & Aytac are in the brackets.

Speaking of Rott und Flott, they’re here next with Andy Jackson. Michael Schenkenberg brings up his past in wXw, while Nikita Charisma’s bitter over a tryout that… led to him being banned backstage. They’re very sour at being one of the last teams to be called, particularly given who was called before them. Like an over-excited Alpha Kevin, who’s teaming with them tonight…

Alpha Kevin & Flott und Rott (Nikita Charisma & Michael Schenkenberg) vs. Robert Dreissker, Anil Marik & Vincent Heisenberg

That’s “rotten and pretty”… Schenkenberg’s perhaps better known to some Eurograps fans as one half of die Muskel-Kater with Toni Harting, but they split last year. Kevin came out with “KB” on his wrist tape – this was the first time he’d been in wXw since Karsten Beck’s passing last year.

Heisenberg and Kevin start us off, with Kevin ducking under clotheslines early as he tried to make a mug out of the big man. Heisenberg doesn’t play along with Kevin’s tie-up, so Kevin just hits some Dusty punches that barely register… before a smack to the belly earned Kevin a Bionic elbow. I popped.

Kevin wants a hug now, but it’s a ruse to poke Heisenberg in the eye as Schenkenberg comes in to work over Heisenberg’s arm. Dreissker tags in next to grab a side headlock, taking down Schenkenberg, who elbows free before he hit the ropes… and bounced off Dreissker with a shoulder tackle. Wash, rinse, repeat, before Dreissker finally charged down Schenkenberg.

Schenkenberg fought back and tagged in Charisma to grab a side headlock… but Charisma’s taken to the opposite corner as Marik comes in with hiptosses and dropkicks. A Slingblade drops Charisma, who replies with a low dropkick as Marik went for a dropdown. Marik’s isolated for a spell as Schenkenberg and Kevin tagged in, grounding Anil some more before double-teaming from Charisma and Schenkenberg led to a two-count.

Marik finds a way back in with a neckbreaker to Schenkenberg, then brought in Heisenberg to clear house. Heisenberg tags Marik in too quickly, and things threaten to fall apart… but a big boot from Heisenberg settles things down. A chinbar from Marik takes Charisma back to the corner as Heisenberg tagged back in… but the double team doesn’t go to plan as Heisenberg hits a shoulder tackle, while Marik lands a kick.

The Academy pair not being on the same page irritated Dreissker too, and a dropkick from Charisma to the back of Heisenberg’s head turns things around as Heisenberg ended up in the wrong corner. Kevin works over Heisenberg’s legs, as did Charisma, before Schenkenberg kept it up. A DDT to the leg gets a one-count as Dreissker grew increasingly impatient.

Heisenberg pushes Charisma away, but could do nothing as another stomp to the knee kept him down. Kevin tags in and drills Heisenberg’s knee into the mat, then clubbed away on it as Heisenberg’s elbows were getting desperate. He simply just couldn’t do anything to buy him time… and ends up getting cornered again. A suplex from Schenkenberg’s blocked though, as Charisma came in and took his half of a double suplex before Heisenberg finally tagged out to Dreissker.

Dreissker runs wild with clotheslines and slams, before squashing Rott und Flott in the corner ahead of a Blue Thunder Bomb on Charisma. Alpha Kevin breaks up the pin as Anil Marik returned to try and claim a pin… but Charisma counters with a roll-up before a Codebreaker gets Marik another near-fall.

Dreissker’s back in to drop Schenkenberg with a Samoan drop, before Alpha Kevin tried to turn into the Rock. Back-and-forth elbows follow, but Kevin and Schenkenberg took care of Dreissker with a double team back body drop. Marik’s the legal man though, and hits a crossbody off the top to Charisma… before his tag out was ruled void as Heisenberg wasn’t holding the rope. In among the arguments, Charisma rolls up Marik with a handful of tights and gets the win. I like the story they were telling here, with the Academy team on different pages and forgetting the simple stuff – giving the Coach a lot to think about ahead of the tag title tournament. **¼

Post-match, the Academy lads argue as Dreissker tries to calm them down with the threat of tape study. Heisenberg’s really down on their chances, and walks out on the pair of them… bringing the status of their participation in the tournament into question.

We’re reminded of the new rules around the Shotgun title – namely the 15 minute time limit, and the random lottery to decide opponents. This week? It’s Hektor Invictus who gets the shot. He’s with Andy Jackson, and tells us that he’ll reach for the stars in 2021.

wXw Shotgun Championship: Hektor Invictus vs. Norman Harras (c)

This was Harras’ first defence, and he’s got that swanky new gear that the Pretty Bastards gave him last week.

Harras starts with a waistlock takedown to Hektor, who replies with a wristlock and a roll down that almost pinned Norman inside a minute. A side headlock takes Harras to the mat, but Norman escapes, only to get caught in a front facelock as he’s taken into the ropes. Chops follow, but Hektor telegraphs a back body drop and ends up taking one as Norman sent him skyward.

A missed elbow drop from Harras opened the door for Hektor to fight back, working over Norman’s arm, which led to Norman begging off as Hektor looked for the finish. It doesn’t work, but Norman clings on to avoid an O’Connor roll and eventually returned with a European uppercut for a two-count. Norman looks for his gutwrench powerbomb, but Hektor floats out and hits a knee strike, and a gourdbuster… but Norman backs away from a German suplex to unsight the referee, as a mule kick and a roll-up gets him the win. Cheap tricks win the day as Hektor threatened to blow out the champion in short order. **¼

After the match, Andy Jackson interviews Norman at ringside… Norman’s happy to have made the extra payday by winning, and reckons he dominated that match. Yeah. He doesn’t care who’s next, and he finds out: Fast Time Moodo. Norman’s pissed he doesn’t get to bask in his victory, as we all find out what “lächerlich” means.

Backstage, Andy Jackson asks Bobby Gunns about Robert Dreissker and Marius al-Ani – two men with claims to title shots after the Catch Grand Prix. Bobby’s just upset about any kind of question, because it’s taken the spotlight off of him… then offers advice for the Rotation tonight: hit me as hard as you can.

The Rotation vs. Bobby Gunns

This was a non-title outing, and starts with Gunns taking Rotation into the corner for a clean break.

A Cornish Hype throws down Rotation after that, as Rotation tries to sting his way into the match with kicks. Gunns just grabs a cravat, but Rotation floats out and takes down Gunns before he tries his luck with pinning attempts. A rear spin kick cracks Gunns under the chin ahead of a springboard ‘rana, but a dropkick misses as Gunns capitalises with a half crab.

Rotation tries to kick his way free, but Gunns stays on top as he picked his spots. Uppercuts take Rotation into the corner, while kicks just serve to fire up Rotation… who’s booted away once more. Gunns ducks a palm strike, but can’t avoid an enziguiri as Rotation followed up with a running kick and a tiltawhirl… but Gunns countered it into a bear hug.

That bear hug’s turned into a modified Lion Tamer, bending Rotation on himself before it was turned into a STF that ended in the ropes. Rotation gets flipped backwards, but recovers with a tiltawhirl DDT to take Gunns outside. Bobby tries to catch Rotation with a hanging armbar, but gets knocked off the apron for a tope con giro, before they headed back inside as the Victory Over Gravity 450 splash lands on Gunns’ knees.

From there, Gunns applies a rear naked choke, pulling up Rotation… a PK misses, before Gunns countered another ‘rana into a powerbomb… rolling Rotation over for a half crab for the submission. Rotation gave it a shot, but in the end Gunns dominated when he was on offence… truth be told, this may as well have been a title defence! ***

Backstage, Marius al-Ani again blows off Levaniel’s offer to team up for the forthcoming tag title tournament, because he’s more bothered about being named the number one contender to Bobby Gunns’ title… and whether he should add more points to his streak depending on his opponent’s stature.

Peter Tihanyi vs. Marius al-Ani

It’s a wXw debut for the Hungarian Tihanyi… good luck, kid!

Tihanyi’s taken into the corner by al-Ani to start, before a takedown attempt was stuffed as al-Ani tries to engage. Trying to work the arm, Tihanyi ends up getting caught on the mat in an armbar, before al-Ani just let go, somewhat derisive of his opponent. Going back in with a side headlock next, al-Ani shoots off Tihanyi for a shoulder tackle… then charges in with another, before Tihanyi took Marius outside with a dropkick.

Tihanyi shows off with a handspring, but Marius just comes back inside and ragdolls him down ahead of a slam. al-Ani looks to be a step ahead as he knocks Tihanyi into the corner, before another bodyslam and some kicks left Tihanyi in a heap. al-Ani keeps ahead with a chinlock, then cracked Tihanyi with a dropkick before he booted him to the outside as Marius perhaps didn’t have Tihanyi in the same league as he. Back inside, Tihanyi eats a knee in the ropes, before a hammerlock/chinlock combo led to a snap suplex that gets al-Ani a two-count.

It’s back to the armbar from there, but Tihanyi gets free and ends up returning with a swinging DDT… only for Marius to block it and fling him into the corner with an overhead belly-to-belly. Uppercuts from al-Ani keep Tihanyi down, before he swept the leg in mid-air as Tihanyi tries for a comeback… it really does seem to be men against boys here, but Tihanyi finally lands the swinging DDT to buy him some time.

Marius tries to snuff out the Hungarian, hitting a right hand but he loses a suples as Tihanyi retaliates with a German suplex… then a running Meteora and a springboard moonsault for a two-count. Tihanyi goes for a head kick though, only for Marius to catch it and turn it into an ankle lock, dragging Tihanyi to the mat before the Hungarian tapped out. This was pretty one-sided as Marius “played with his food” rather than looked for a quick win – choosing to make the most of his ring time here. ***

After the match, Andy Jackson almost bursts into rap as he showered praise on al-Ani. Levaniel interrupts as he’s here to issue the invitation to be a tag team in person. al-Ani makes Levaniel sit down on the floor like a child, but Levaniel’s not taking no for an answer… Marius reiterates that the tag titles were in his past, while Levaniel busts out the “Heavenly Bodies” as possible tag names. al-Ani sarcastically agrees to it, but Levaniel thinks it was legitimate and excitedly goes away to “sign them up.” Oh boy.

They name three more teams in the World Tag Team Championship tournament… Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto… Levaniel & Marius al-Ani… and the Arrows of Hungary (Icarus & Dover). They then catch up with the Academy lads, who seem to have calmed down a little… but Heisenberg apparently doesn’t want to be in the tag tournament because of what happened earlier. Dreissker calls in the Arrows of Hungary, just so he could make another playful dig at Heisenberg… who still wants no part of the tournament. We’ll find out next week what’ll happen there…

Emil Sitoci’s backstage with Andy Jackson ahead of the main event. He talks about the injury he got in the Catch Grand Prix match with Archer – but he’s back and is looking to get his win back.

Tristan Archer vs. Emil Sitoci

This match happened as part of the Catch Grand Prix, but Sitoci injured himself during the match… so they’re running it back.

Things get going with Sitoci looking to work an armbar, but Archer counters out as Sitoci looks for a cravat. He clings on as the Frenchman tries to escape, before a snapmare took Archer down into a chinlock. Archer escapes, but a pinning attempt ends in the ropes, as they reset by trying shoulder tackles.

Sitoci comes in with a roll-up for a one-count, before Archer bends Sitoci into a bow-and-arrow hold, ending with Sitoci rolling into a cover for a one-count. Archer’s taken outside, but he returns with springboard to take down Sitoci for a one-count before a knee breaker kept up the obvious focus on Sitoci’s recently-injured wheel. Stomps keep Sitoci down, but he escapes a suplex… and gets elbowed as Archer returned with a Northern Lights suplex for a two-count.

Archer keeps the momentum going with a headbutt, but Sitoci returns in kind before he dragged Archer into the buckles with a Flatliner. That gets him a two-count, before a Manhattan drop and a clothesline dropped Archer for a delayed one-count. He keeps going with a side suplex, leaving Archer in place for an elbow drop off the middle rope, but Sitoci looked to land on the knee awkwardly as he had to shake it out.

Sitoci charges at Archer, but gets low bridged to the outside… he cuts off a dive with a right hand, but Archer retaliated with a single-leg Codebreaker back inside. Clotheslines see the pair trade the upper hand, as a discus lariat traps Sitoci in the corner ahead of a Falcon arrow for a near-fall. Archer looks for the finish, but Sitoci escapes and teases the snapmare driver… then came back in with a neat wheelbarrow stunner for a near-fall. A fireman’s carry gutbuster lands for a two-count as Sitoci looks to push on, but he doesn’t seem to trust his knee with a split-legged moonsault and almost loses to a roll-up.

Back-and-forth right hands wear down both men until Archer’s Dragon screw targets the bad leg… Sitoci gets back up and tries the snapmare driver again, but he’s pushed away as Archer instead pulls him down into a Cloverleaf for the submission. A pretty good main event, with the story being that perhaps Sitoci returned too soon from injury – especially against someone who’d exploit it to a tee. ***¼

Post-match, Andy Jackson interviews Archer… and tells him that next week he’ll be in the running to be crowned the top contender for Bobby Gunns’ title. Archer responds by rattling off the list of people he’s beaten, before promising to take Bobby’s title – if the shot’s his.