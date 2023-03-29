wrestling / News
Hardcore War Match Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion
March 29, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that there will be a Hardcore War match at Rebellion, with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray captaining teams. Their partners were not announced. Rebellion happens on April 16 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin vs. KUSHIDA
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TBD
* Hardcore War: Team Dreamer vs. Team Bully
BREAKING: Team @bullyray5150 will face Team @THETOMMYDREAMER in a HARDCORE WAR at #Rebellion on April 16 LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3 pic.twitter.com/iDdgqLUzaT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 29, 2023
