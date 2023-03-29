wrestling / News

Hardcore War Match Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion

March 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced that there will be a Hardcore War match at Rebellion, with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray captaining teams. Their partners were not announced. Rebellion happens on April 16 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin vs. KUSHIDA
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TBD
* Hardcore War: Team Dreamer vs. Team Bully

