The Hardy Boys Try to Raise the Young Bucks’ Spirits On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

This week’s Being the Elite features the Hardy Boys trying to give the Young Bucks a pep talk and more. You can see the full video below for this week’s episode, plus a recap:

* We start off with sad black and white footage of Chuck Taylor upset and looking at his Best Friends shirt. He cuts Wheeler Yuta’s skyll head logo off the shirt and puts the shirt on, near tears, with his left nipple now exposed.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Brandon Cutler starts off talking to the camera saying he’s in charge again and they start the travel montage, but Matt gives him the camera and says he has to film and can’t host. Nick says the 18 – 49 demo sucked for last week’s show so they’re back in charge. They say they have to do it to keep the ratings up and begin the travel montage to Pittsburgh.

* We’re then backstage at Pittsburgh and the Bucks can’t remember where they are. They’re in the boiler room and not in their usual clothes; they’re in casual clothes. Matt says they weren’t in the mood to wrestle and told Tony that they’re just gonna be backstage and be EVPs. We then get the slow motion montage, but this time of the two looking casual and annoyed.

* The Dark Order are backstage excited about the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show and talk about how they can beat any group. They mock the Bullet Club, Alex Reynolds does Naito’s pose, and they start talking trash about Suzuki-gun. That’s when Minoru Suzuki walks in and they go really quiet until he walks through. Once he’s gone, Silver says “Sting looks really weird without his makeup on.” Evil Uno says it was Danhausen.

* Ryan Nemeth does a voiceover talking about his short film Heel and how it’s been honored at 20 prestigious film festivals, plus says he’s undefeated in singles competition in AEW in 2022. He says no one else can look in the mirror and say they’re an international film superstar with an undefeated record.

* The Bucks are in their locker room looking down as Cutler films when the Hardys walk up. Matt asks what happened to them. He says the Hardys are the greatest tag team of the 2000s and the Bucks are the greatest of the 2010s, and they came to AEW to have this modern-day dream match but their emo phase is killing it. The Bucks complain about losing their match to FTR and Matt says he and Jeff lost several matches but they dusted themselves off and kept moving forward. Matt and Jeff point out that they lost to Head Cheese, Low Down, the New Rockers, the Headbangers and PG-13 but they did beat the Road Warriors. Matt says he wants the egotistical Young Bucks at their best and if the Bucks are going to be like this, maybe the real dream match is FTR. Nick gets pissed as the Hardys leave and tells Brandon that this better not be on BTE. Matt walks back in and says they didn’t even bury them when they walked off, so they need to stop being emo and get their s**t together.

* After they leave, Nick complains about Cutler filming it and how it makes them look like backyarders. Matt says he knows what will snap them out of this mood: seeing Cutler get his ass kicked. They call in Michael Nakazawa who has Konosuke Takeshita with him. Nakazawa talks up Takeshita and the Bucks trash Cutler, saying he’ll replace him and is even a better videographer. The Bucks say Takeshita will face Cutler on AEW Dark: Elevation and will beat his ass.

* We then see Cutler complaining about how the Bucks are on their ass. He finds some candy and Adam Cole walks up, asking him what’s up. Cutler says he’s looking for a Starburst and Cole asks which one. Cutler says the only good flavor is pink (which Cole says isn’t a flavor), and he pulls a strawberry Starburst from behind Cutler’s year. He says “It’s magic, Bay-Bay.”

* We then get a blooper clip of the Hardys running down other teams they lost to like X-Factor, the Harris Brothers, Edge & Christian, the Road Warriors, the Dudley Boys. Jeff says “We lost to everybody” and just repeats it as Matt names other teams. Jeff mentions Triple H and Steve Austin, and CD comes in and reminds them of the Acolytes. The APA, the Blackjacks, the Brood, the American Wolves, and Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman with Heyman pinning Jeff. They start busting up and keep going, so Daniels points out everyone he and Kazarian lost to. Jeff says finally, “Dammit Matt, they get the point. We’re losers.”

