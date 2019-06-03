Heath Slater on Rhyno’s Impending WWE Departure: ‘He’s Doing What He’d Like to Do’

– Heath Slater spoke with Brody the Kid and discussed his WWE run, Rhyno’s upcoming free agency and more. Rhyno is set to leave WWE when his contract expires in July. Highlights are below:

On what it felt like the first time he got in the ring: “Honestly…I don’t know. I think I was nervous, but excited, and wanting to be there, but scared to be there. So, I probably had a lot of emotions running through me, I was probably like a rainbow of emotions. I was a little bit of everything.”

On his favorite accomplishment: “Shoot, I have a few of them. I am a 4-time tag champion, 3 times with Justin Gabriel and 1 time with Rhyno. We were the first ever Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions. Those were good feelings. I still think the best one hasn’t come yet, I’m still waiting on it.”

On Rhyno’s impending WWE departure: “I talked to him and he’s doing what he would like to do, and I still love him to death. I know July is what everybody is saying, but you never know…he might stay, but then again, he might go. I don’t know. It’s up to him.”