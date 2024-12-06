wrestling / News
HENARE, Callum Newman Pulled From NJPW Show Due to Injuries
NJPW has announced that HENARE and Callum Newman are off tomorrow’s NJPW World Tag League event due to injuries. The company announced that both men had sustained knee injuries and would not be competing on the December 6th show.
No word as of yet as to the severity of the injuries. The announcement reads:
HENARE, Newman injured; changes made to December 6 card
HENARE and Callum Newman, both of whom scheduled to compete on tonight’s World Tag League card in Kagoshima, have sustained knee injuries and will be unable to appear.
We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing both wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes have been made to tonight’s card.
1st Match:
Shoma Kato vs Katsuya Murashima
Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito vs Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima
3rd Match
BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi vs Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young
BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi vs Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young
As a result of the card change, HENARE and Great-O-Khan’s scheduled group match with Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi has been forfeit, and Naito and Hiromu have been awarded two points.
NJPW joins fans in wishing both HENARE and Callum a speedy, full recovery.
Owing to Naito and Hiromu’s forfeit victory, they will advance to the final with a Boltin Oleg and Toru Yano loss. Should Boltin and Yano win, and HOUSE OF TORTURE lose against Jado and Hiroshi Tanahashi, Boltin and Yano will advance. Should both teams win, a three way tie will create the needd for a playin three way.