Henare Potentially Out Of Action For Rest Of 2025

Henare may be out of action for the rest of the year, according to a new report. The NJPW star was sidelined in early December due to an injury, and Fightful Select reports that NJPW is not expecting to have him back for the whole of the year depending on how his recovery goes.

Henare was co-holder of the IWGP World Tag Team Championships with Great-O-Khan, but the titles were vacated following the injury. The outlet reports that Henare was set for surgery in late December but haven’t yet found out how the surgery went.