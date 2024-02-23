HENARE Pulled From NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Due To Injury

HENARE won’t compete at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo as scheduled due to an injury. NJPW announced that the United Empire member suffered a “head wound” in the cage match between Bullet Club War Dogs and the UE and has been pulled from the company’s February 23rd and 24th events in Sapporo.

The announcement reads in full:

HENARE to miss New Beginning in Sapporo

HENARE, who was scheduled to wrestle this weekend at new Beginning in Sapporo, will be unable to compete due to the head wound he sustained February 11 in Osaka.

The following changes have been made to this weekend’s cards as a result:

February 23 Match 3

Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs HENARE, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman

Kazuchika Okada, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman

February 24 match 2

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs HENARE, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Matt Riddle

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Matt Riddle