Highlights From NXT Battleground With Tyler Bate, Wes Lee, Joe Gacy, More

– WWE posted a significant series of clips and highlights from NXT Battleground that you can find below:

“The Big Strong Boi” Tyler Bate lives up to his nickname as he swings Wes Lee while simultaneously hitting an airplane spin on Joe Gacy.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee puts his title on the line in Triple Threat action against “The Big Strong Boi” Tyler Bate and against the wicked leader of Schism, Joe Gacy.

The incredible lucha skills of Dragon Lee are on full display as he tries to capture the NXT Heritage Cup from Noam Dar.

In a shocking twist, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson come to the aid of the NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar.

“The Scottish Supernova” Noam Dar defends the NXT Heritage Cup against the electrifying luchador, Dragon Lee.

“The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov lands a stunning Coast-to-Coast while Dijak is pinned behind the steel steps.

Dijak delivers some hard justice to Ilja Dragunov thanks to brutalizing attacks via a kendo stick and a steel chair.

Fierce rivals square off as Dijak looks to deliver Hard Justice to “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov in a brutal Last Man Standing Match.

The unbelievable athleticism of Julius Creed is on full-display as the older Creed brother delivers sensational suplexes to Gallus.

The black-hearted Ava appears at ringside during the NXT Tag Team Championship Match and throws Ivy Nile face-first into the steel ring post.

Hard-hitting tag team action between Gallus and The Creed Brothers decides who takes home the NXT Tag Team Championship.

In her attempt to become the new NXT Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton goes right after Lyra Valkyria’s compromised knee.

Despite dealing with an injured knee, Lyra Valkyria does everything in her power to try and win the NXT Women’s Championship.

A new Women’s Champion is crowned as Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton battle it out in the Finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.

The intimidating Bron Breakker dons a ferocious dog mask before challenging for the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground.

The NXT Champion has the NXT Universe behind him as he defends the NXT Title against his bitter rival, Bron Breakker.

Just as the NXT Champion gains some momentum, Bron Breakker delivers a hellacious spear out of nowhere.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes shows championship mettle as he refuses to give in against Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker shows off his unbelievable athleticism by hitting Carmelo Hayes with a hurricanrana from the top rope.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends his title for the very first time against the Superstar he took it from, the dangerous Bron Breakker.

Check out the incredible action in Lowell, Mass., as Carmelo Hayes retains the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton wins the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament, Wes Lee successfully defends the North American Title, and more.

No NXT Superstar has ever successfully defended the North American Championship more than Wes Lee, and the Kardiak Kid can almost not believe it himself.

New NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton says no one should be surprised that she is the new champ.