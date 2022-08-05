wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: Ilja Dragunov’s Announcement, More

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ilja Dragunov NXT UK 8-4-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Ilja Dragunov’s announcement and more. You can check out the full clips below and our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this week’s episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ilja Dragunov, NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading