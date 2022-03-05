Hikaru Shida Makes AEW Return on Rampage, Attacks Serena Deeb

Hikaru Shida is back in AEW and picking up right where she left off, laying into Serena Deeb on tonight’s AEW Rampage. On Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Shida came out after Deep’s Professor’s Five-Minute Challenge and attacked her rival. You can see a clip from the segment below.

Deeb manages to escape through the crowd, after which Shida declared that she was back. Shida has been off AEW TV since January when she was in the middle of a lengthy feud with Deeb.