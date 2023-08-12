wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida On Her Reaction To AEW Women’s World Title Win, If She Expected It
Hikaru Shida won the AEW Women’s World Championship last week, and she commented on the win in a new interview. Shida spoke with Denise Salcedo and talked about her title win and more. You can check out highlights below, per Fightful:
On her reaction to winning the title: “The night was the, I think that was the greatest moment in my life. For me, it’s more important is [it was] in front of fans because the last time I was champion [was] no fans. Actually, I got the title at the first pay-per-view without fans, and I lose the title at the pay-per-view the first week the fans come back. So yeah. When I was champion, all the time is without fans. So I’m so happy, I could hear the cheers of the fans. The moment, that was the best. I felt it was like a dream.”
On her first AEW Women’s World Title win: “During the pandemic, fans cheer us, and I can see that [online]. But I think I always felt like of unsteady because I couldn’t actually hear them. That feeling was so strange. I felt like it was a dream, but also felt, ‘Oh my god, it’s real.’ The fans are there, and I can hear that.”
On if she expected the win: “To be honest, not really. Of course, I always wanted. But the first time I was champion, it was only six months since I moved here. There’s a lot of things I couldn’t do. For example, the interview, I [didn’t] feel comfortable with interviews because I worry about my English. I know I still need to do work. But now I’m feeling much, much better. I can relax and I can talk what I want to. So I’ve always felt there were a lot of things I couldn’t do as a champion. So I always wanted, but I really didn’t expect it happening, especially right before our biggest show, Wembley, so I was so surprised. But I did it.”
