wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb Set For Next Week’s AEW Winter Is Coming
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
A new match has been announced for next week’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced during tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb on next week’s show.
You can check out the full lineup for next week’s show below:
* AEW World Championship: Hangman Page vs. Daniel Bryan
* Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals: MJF vs. Dante Martin
* Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida
#WinterIsComing next week on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8ET/5PT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fmUoT3she2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Notes On Edge & Liv Morgan Referencing Released Talent on Last Week’s Raw
- Eric Bischoff On Where He Sees AEW & WWE In Five Years, Who Succeeds Vince McMahon In Running WWE
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair