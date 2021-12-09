wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb Set For Next Week’s AEW Winter Is Coming

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming

A new match has been announced for next week’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced during tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb on next week’s show.

You can check out the full lineup for next week’s show below:

* AEW World Championship: Hangman Page vs. Daniel Bryan
* Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals: MJF vs. Dante Martin
* Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

