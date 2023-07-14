Hikuleo Says It Means ‘A Lot’ To Be Competing In His First G1 Climax

Hikuleo is part of the NJPW G1 Climax 33, and he recently talked about what it means to be in the tournament for the first time. The NJPW star spoke with NJPW.com for a new interview ahead of the tournament, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On what it means to compete in the G1 for the first time: “A lot. I remember when Tama got that call to be in his first G1, I was there. I remember how excited he was, and then his work ethic toward the tournament itself. I didn’t truly understand it until I came to Japan myself and saw how guys would train so differently to the rest of the year. This is where you really prove yourself and show your stuff as a singles competitor.”

On having the chance to raise his profile in the tournament: “Say my name’. My name hasn’t been brought up in any of this conversation around the new generation around here. People already know by name, but they’ll be saying it a lot more once this tournament is done.”