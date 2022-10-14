Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.7.22  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. We’re fresh off of IMPACT’s biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. Tonight, we have four matches on the card advertised with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander opening the show, so it promises to be an eventful evening. Let’s jump right in!

Previously on IMPACT: Eddie Edwards pinned Josh Alexander in a multi-man tag match, Eddie told Josh he will be their with his family, Josh said Eddie turned his back on the company and he will be alone and a brawl ensues, Slamovich beat Allie Katch in a Monster’s Ball match.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: October 13th, 2022

Location: Washington Avenue Armory, Albany, New York

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Bully Ray won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Josh Alexander beat Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory and was attacked by Honor No More before Bully Ray came out to the rescue and faced off with Josh.

Josh Alexander comes out. “Walking Weapon” chants. Josh says he loves the crowd too. He said in the weeks leading up to BFG, Eddie called the match a war, and now he agrees with Eddie that it was a war. But he says that the war is over because he is still the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. He stands as the heart and soul of IMPACT Wrestling but he makes mistakes. Last year, he came to know that people are ready to call their shot. So he has questions to ask. He calls out Bully Ray.

Bully Ray makes his entrance. Josh welcomed him back to IMPACT. Josh said he is a legend in the business and he’s done it all. Josh said he has studied this business a long time and the Bully that he knows would not hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity. But he didn’t call his shot at Bound For Glory. So he wants to know why. Bully says that’s what Bully Ray would have done. Bully says he has been in IMPACT longer than any other company in history. Why didn’t he do the same thing to Sting, Dixie, Brooke and even his own brother? He said he became the most decorated tag team champion of all time, a 2-time World Champion and a 2-time Hall of Famer, and now he has to do it right. Josh Alexander asks he has to do it right now. He says everyone has been telling to not trust him. Bully says those people would do it in the shadows and not in his face. He says nobody has a good thing to say about Bully. Just once he wants to leave a good taste about his accomplishments in this business. Bully Ray says he doesn’t want to do with Moose did last year at Boujd For Glory. He said Josh is going to see it a mile away. He might even shake his hand before the match. He asks if Josh knows who he is? He is Bully Ray.

Maclin comes out. Maclin says they don’t always see eye to eye, but there is nothing Bully can say that would make him trust him. He asks why Bully was even in the match and says he politicked to get in the match. He says Bully Ray was the leader of Aces and Eights and waited a year to turn his back on the company. Maclin isn’t like that. He comes straight out. Maclin says he beat two former World Champions and asks how many World Champions does he have to beat.

Moose comes out and acknowledges that Maclin beat former World Champions but he is in the presence of World Champions. He says Bully’s actions were shocking. He says Bully is a scumbag. But that’s okay, because Moose likes scumbags and that he is a scumbag. Moose said that he looked at Bully would do anything to win a match and Josh would know how Moose is the same and he modeled himself on Bully.

Bobby Fish comes out and takes the mic from Moose. He said its not like they’re spilling lies. He said Moose really has turned himself into a total scumbag. He says Maclin appears to be calling Bully Ray a locker room politician. Bobby Fish asks where the lie is. Bobby Fish says after the resume Bully talked about shows he is a scumbag. But what he did at BFG was not a scumbag thing to do. He geared himself up in the back. He says Josh has never turned down a challenge. He challenged Josh for the World Title in his hometown of Albany, New York. Josh said there’s a lot of talk and more unanswered questions. The only question he knows the answer to is Bobby Fish challenge accepted.

Review: A strong opening segment. I like that IMPACT is doing a talking segment opening the show as opposed to their regular formula of opening the show with a match. I believe fallout shows from an IMPACT Plus special or PPV should open with a talking segment more often than not. Josh Alexander has shown multiple times than he can carry himself on the stick and they have Bully Ray being a babyface here with everyone doubting his motives. Josh Alexander vs. Bobby Fish should be a good match.

Footage of BTI where The Guns beat Raj Singh and Shera. Motorcity Machine Guns interviewed backstage and Sabin say they should’ve been tag team Champions but this isn’t over. Shelley says they will go to D’Amore.

As they go to D’Amore’s office, they see Heath and Rhino and Heath says they are getting a Tag Team title shot. Rhino says Honor No More took out Rhino and prevented them from being tag team Champions.

Match 1: Killer Kelley vs. Tasha Steelz in a No DQ match

Tasha attacks Killer Kelly before the match begins. She takes Kelly in the corner and hits a couple of chops. Kelly reverses and hits a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle. Savannah Evans drops Kelly onto the apron and pushes her into the ring where Tasha pins her for two. Kelly gets up and smiles. Tasha takes her into corner with a European Uppercut and drops her with a basement dropkick for two. Tasha takes the chain but Kelly reverses into a Killer Clutch. Tasha pushes her into the corner and gets a two. Tasha with a crosdface but Kelly hits an Alabama Slam and a jack knife pin for two. Killer Kelly gets a steel chair from below the ring but Tasha reverses and tries a bulldog, but Kelly drops her down. Kelly hits clotheslines and a knee strike on the face for two. Kelly takes her on her shoulder and drops her for two. Kelly goes for the Killer Clutch but Savannah Evans comes in and grabs Kelly. Kelly fights out of it but Tasha super kicks her. She wraps the chain around Kelly’s face but Kelly reverses it onto Tasha with a Killer Clutch with the chain and Tasha taps.

Result: Killer Kelley def. Tasha Steelz

Rating: **1/2

Review: Solid win for Killer Kelly to put over her masochistic character. Kelly has shown that she enjoys being subjected to pain. I wonder if she will move on to working with someone else after this match.

Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice are backstage. Dirty Dango meets up with them and thinks their weird. A commotion is heard and Sami Callihan is seen attacking the VBD guys in yellow hoodie.

Back from commercial, and D’Amore is seen praising Josh. He talks about what Moose and Maclin were telling him. He says Scott was the person was the one who injected that poison by bringing in the Dudleys into TNA. He says he can count on one thing, that whatever he does is going to be in Bully’s best interest. He says Josh needs to have his head on a swivel.

Match 2: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King vs. Black Taurus in a six-way

Match starts right away and Taurus spears Laredo, Miguel and Yuya outside. Kenny King tries to get away from Zayne but is super kicked by Taurus. Yuya hits a splash to everyone on the outside. Miguel and Zayne hits suicide dives to the outside.

Back from commercial and they have put each other in a reverse DDT position before Kenny hits a blockbuster on them. Kenny hits a spine buster on Miguel which is broken up by Laredo. Laredo hits a Michinoku Driver for two. Yuya hits a crossbody. Yuya hits a belly to belly on Laredo. Taurus hits a pop up Samoa Drop on Yuya. Zayne hits a hurrancanrana on Taurus on the top rope. Trey Miguel drops Zayne on his head for the win.

Result: Trey Miguel def. Alex Zayne, Laredo Kid, Yuya Uemura, Kenny King and Black Taurus

Rating: ***3/4

Review: Excellent X-Division action. All guys looked great here but Alex Zayne in particular had a great showing. I do wish Black Taurus was booked stronger though as I feel he could be a big star in the X-Division.

Back from commercial and Mike Bailey shows respect to Kazarian for winning. Miguel shows up and says he just won a six-way. Kazarian says they just have to wait and see.

Match 3: Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green vs. Jessicka, Taya Valkyrie, and Rosemary

Jessicka and Shaw start off and Jessicka hits the Bionic Elbow on Shaw. Shaw gets the tag to Chelsea. Jessicka takes her into the corner and gives the tag to Taya. Taya hits the double knees in the corner for two. Chelsea gets the tag to Deonna but Taya takes then both down. Taya tags to Rosemary. Rosemary bites Deonna from the top ropes and gets her in a tarantula. Deonna hits a lungblower on Taya and tagged to Chelsea who hit Taya face first into the corner for two. Tag to Shaw and she hits a spinning facebuster for two. Tag to Chelsea who takes her down with a clothesline. Chelsea gets a tag to Shaw as Taya gets the hot tag to Rosemary who cleans house. Pin on Shaw for two. Shaw hits a backbreaker flatliner combo for two. Rosemary hits a spear on Shaw but the pin is broke up. Taya and Jessicka whip Deonna and Chelsea into each other. Rosemary spears Deonna but Shaw hits the knee strike on Rosemary for the pin.

Result: Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green def. Jessicka, Taya Valkyrie, and Rosemary

Rating: **3/4

Review: A good match with some solid work from the ladies. Rosemary looked good here and seems to be moving well in the ring, so maybe we could see her wrestling more often rather than watching the action from the outside. I’m curious to see what happens with VXT with rumours circling around about WWE’s interest in Chelsea Green and Deonna’s contract coming up early next year.

Bully Ray is seen backstage and Dreamer walks up to him. He says a lot of people say Bully can’t be trusted. He wishes a lot of people could see the good side of Bully. But Bully changes when he sees gold and Dreamer begs him not to make him look like a fool. Bully says he has never made Dreamer look like a fool and he wouldn’t do it now. He says he counts on Dreamer to trust him. He says he told Josh to his face. He asks whether they should team up again.

Review: The story throughout this show has been that no one believes Bully Ray, not even Scott D’Amore, and that everyone believes that Bully would backstab Josh the first chance he gets. It certainly is a solid story to tell if that’s the way they want to go with this.

Bobby Fish is seen preparing backstage for the Main event.

Back from commercial and Honor No More without Eddie are seen backstage. Maria says that the tag team titles symbolise success. Matt Taven says D’Amore always puts obstacles in their way, and now he gives title shots to Heath and Rhino. Bennett says they have not seen Eddie but he will be back. They have to carry the drive and next week they will retain the Tag Team Championships.

Match 4: Matt Cardona vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Gujjar takes Cardona into the corner but Cardona hits him with a cheap shot. Gujjar whips him into the ropes and takes him down with a dropkick. Gujjar hits a leg sweep and drops him down for two. Cardona gets to the outside and drops Gujjar onto the apron. Backbreaker on the floor by Cardona. Gujjar gets into the ring at 8. Cardona hits a neckbreaker for two. Cardona hits a missile dropkick from the top rope. Gujjar hits the whip but Cardona reverses and hits a slingblade. Gujjar hits a Samoan Drop for two. Gujjar sets up for the spear but Brian Myers shows up and reveals a Major Players T-shirt. Matt Cardona hits the Radio Silence for the win.

Result: Matt Cardona def. Bhupinder Gujjar

Rating: ***

Review: A solid match and a great showing for Gujjar who is improving with every match. Cardona worked his butt off to put him over and gave him a lot of offense and Gujjar looked strong here even in defeat.

Brian Myers and Matt Cardona celebrate after the match.

A promo airs where Jordynne Grace says people feared Masha. Highlights of Grace’s win at Bound For Glory. She says she knows one day Masha is going to win the title but its not going to be from her.

Backstage interview of Mickie and she gives props to Jordynne. She says she can’t wait for the match. She says Mia Yim gave her the fight of her life. Deonna and Chelsea show up and Deonna says that the only people she respects are lovers. Chelsea says she beat Mickie and she walked home. Deonna says Mickie makes everything about her. Mickie says if she respect everyone she beat, she would respect Deonna. She challenged Deonna. Deonna says they’re concerned with the tag team championship and walk away.

A promo airs of the Bullet Club where they challenged Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray next week. We also have Eric Young vs Rich Swann and The Kingdom vs Heath and Rhino for the Tag Team titles.

Match 5: Josh Alexander vs. Bobby Fish for the IMPACT World Championship

Collar and elbow tie-up and Josh Alexander takes Fish into the corner. Josh and Fish exchange takedowns. Fish with the chinlock but Josh reverses. Fish with the sleeper but Josh takes him in the corner. Fish kicks Josh in the knee and takes him down for two. Fish tries for a suplex but Josh hits a Northern Lights. Josh was going to go for the crossbody tot he outside bjt Fish counters with the kick. Fish drops Josh on the ramp.

Back from commercial and Fish hits a senton for two. Fish hits a running elbow strike for two. Fish targets the leg by wrapping it around the ropes. Fish drops Josh for two as Josh clutches his knee. Fish takes him in the corner but Josh counters. Fish hits a bunch of strikes. Fish with kicks on Josh but Josh clotheslines him. Josh and Fish exchange strikes as Josh takes Fish down with a punch to the face. Josh takes Fish down with the T-Bone Suplex. Josh goes the C4 but Fish counters and hits the Saito Suplex for two. Fish hits a bunch of knees but Josh with two German Suplexes before Fish avoids the third. Fish hit a Belly to Belly to Josh onto the ropes for two. Fish goes for another kick but Josh with the ankle lock. Fish counters and takes Josh to the outside. Josh goes to the top rope but Fish stops him. Fish climbs to the top rope for a superplex but Josh drops him. Josh hits a moonsault for two. Josh gets the ankle lock but Fish fights out of it and locks in the Triangle Choke. Josh picks Fish up and drops him onto his knee with the backbreaker. Josh hits the C4 Spike Piledriver for the win.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Bobby Fish

Rating: ****

Review: A great match as you would expect from both these guys. I would love to see another match between these two but I also feel it would be in IMPACT’s best interests to push wrestlers that are on a long-term deal with the company. If Bobby Fish ever chooses to sign long-term with IMPACT, I feel he could have some great singles matches on IMPACT Plus specials and PPVs.

Josh celebrates after the match but Kazarian’s music played and he came out with the X-Division title. He congratulates Josh for winning the match and also congratulates him for winning at Bound For Glory. But he says he is not out there to congratulate him. Kazarian says they can add one more challenge to the list. Kazarian has decided to exercise Option C. Kazarian points to the World Championship and shakes Josh’s hand before exiting the ring.

Review: I have a lot to say on this. First, why isn’t there a certain time of year that the X-Division Champion could cash in Option C, like it used to be just before Destination X until a few years ago? Or at least a certain number of successful title defenses before the champion could cash it in? If the X-Division Champion could cash it in right after winning the title, why don’t all the talent in the company including Moose, Maclin and Sami Callihan go after the X-Division title instead of bickering with each other? Why didn’t Mike Bailey cash in Option C earlier when he had his long reign? Logically speaking, you would expect any X-Division Champion in the future to cash in Option C right after winning the title from here on. IMPACT needs to rethink Option C and have it make more sense so that there’s only one time a year that you could cash it in.