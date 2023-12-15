Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.14.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, it’s a special Hidden Gems edition of IMPACT! featuring a loaded lineup of matches never before seen on television. Josh Alexander locks up with Yuya Uemura, PCO collides with Deaner in a Street Fight, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans take on MK Ultra, Alan Angels battles Samuray Del Sol, and Tommy Dreamer teams with Channing Decker to clash with Dirty Dango and Alpha Bravo! So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Match 1: Alan Angels vs. Samuray Del Sol

Samuray del Sol hits the Selina del Sol and goes for the pin but Angels has his foot on the ropes. Samuray goes for another but Angels gets out of it. Samuray goes to the top rope but Angels pushes him. Angels climbs the top rope but Samuray hits a Selina del Sol from the top rope for the win.

Result: Samuray Del Sol def. Alan Angels via pinfall

Rating: ***

Match 2: Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans vs. MK Ultra

Shaw hits a curb stomp onto Masha and Savannah pins her for two. Savannah goes for a full Nelson bomb but Masha counters it into a double stomp. Masha goes for a snowplough but Savannah fights out of it. Masha and Kelly hit a piledriver onto Savannah for the win.

Result: MK Ultra def. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans via pinfall

Rating: ***

Match 3: PCO vs. Deaner in a Street Fight

Deaner hits PCO across the back with a steel chair repeatedly and poses. Deaner positions a chair in the corner between the ropes. Deaner whips PCO in the corner but PCO clotheslines Deaner as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Deaner hits PCO with a trash can. PCO no sells it and hits Deaner with a DDT followed by a lungblower. PCO climbs to the second rope and hits a leg drop. PCO pulls Deaner to the edge of the apron and climbs the top rope to hit the De-Animator. PCO pulls out a table and places Deaner on it. PCO climbs to the top rope but Deaner catches him and throws him into the table. Deaner throws him back into the ring for a pin but PCO kicks out. Deaner looks for a DDT into a trash can but PCO hits a chokeslam onto the trash can. Kon and Angels come in and attack PCO. Kon hits a full Nelson slam onto PCO. OVE runs in and clear the ring. Sami hits a piledriver onto Deaner. PCO hits a PCOsault for the win.

Result: PCO def. Deaner via pinfall

Rating: ***

Josh Alexander cuts a promo saying he needs to beat Will Ospreay because he’s the standard bearer of professional wrestling.

Match 4: Tommy Dreamer and Channing Decker vs. Dirty Dango and Alpha Bravo

Dreamer hits a cutter onto Dango and goes for the pin but Bravo breaks up the pin. Dango throws Decker out of the ring. Tommy Dreamer lifts Bravo to hit him face first into Dango’s crotch. Tommy Dreamer hits a DDT onto Johnny Bravo for the win.

Result: Tommy Dreamer and Channing Decker def. Dirty Dango and Alpha Bravo via pinfall

Rating: **

Match 5: Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Taylor Wilde hits a bridging German Suplex for two. Deonna Purrazzo locks intbe Fujiwara Armbar but Taylor reverses it into a pin for two. Deonna hits clotheslines followed by a knee lift and an armbar but Taylor reached out to the ropes with her feet. Deonna goes for a Queen’s Gambit but Kilynn distracts her and Taylor hits a kick to the head for two. Taylor goes for another kick but Deonna catches it and hits the Queen’s Gambit for the win.

Result: Deonna Purrazzo def. Taylor Wilde via pinfall

Rating: ***

Match 6: Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

Yuya hits a dropkick onto Josh for two. Yuya gets a double wristlock onto Josh but Josh fights out of it. Josh and Yuya exchange forearms. Josh throws Yuya into the ropes and hits a back body drop. Josh hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Yuya hits a running forearm onto Josh in the corner followed by a bulldog. Yuya hits a back drop onto Josh for two followed by an armbar but Josh fights out of it. Josh goes for the C4 Spike but Yuya flips him over as we go to break.

Back from the break and Josh hits a running crossbody onto Yuya seated on the apron. Yuya clotheslines Josh outside the ring followed by a crossbody. Yuya goes to the top rope but Josh runs into the ropes and Yuya leaps over him and locks an armbar, but Josh reverses it into an ankle lock which Yuya reverses. Yuya tries for an armbar but Josh gets to the ropes. Josh goes for triple German Suplexes but Yuya catches the ropes on the third and reverses it into a German Suplex of his own. Yuya hits a running dropkick onto Josh in the corner followed by an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for two. Yuya goes to the top rope but Josh runs and hits a palm strike. Yuya pushes him off and goes for a crossbody but Josh hits a forearm for two. Josh goes for a C4 Spike but Yuya fights out of it. Josh hits a ripcord forearm followed by a C4 Spike for the win.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Rating: ****