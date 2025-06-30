Hirooki Goto Off Of NJPW’s July 4th Show Due To Elbow Injury

Hirooki Goto will miss NJPW’s July 4th show due to an elbow injury. NJPW announced on Sunday that Goto, who lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Zack Sabre Jr. at Tanahashi Jam on Sunday, will miss Friday’s show.

The announcement reads:

Hirooki Goto to miss July 4 card

Hirooki Goto, who competed with Zack Sabre Jr. over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in Nagoya June 29, sustained an injury to his right elbow during the match, and as a result will be absent from competition on July 4 in the Tokyo Budokan. We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Goto wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

No word on when Goto will be back. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Goto for a quick and full recovery.